On-campus winter break resources

For undergraduate students who will be living on the Storrs campus during winter break, there will be limited on-campus resources available.

Dr. Ellyssa Eror, UConn medical director, said Student Health Services will be providing full preventive, primary care and acute illness services for all Storrs-based students.

“We will still rely heavily on telehealth, but are available for in-person visits when needed,” Eror said. “All visits continue to be by appointment, so call ahead.”

Their hours will be the same as those from previous winter breaks, Eror said. Student Health Services will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Preventive care services will be at 234 Glenbrook Drive while illness and alternate care will be at the Field House.

The designated waiting area for Covid-19 testing on the Storrs' campus, located right outside the Hugh Greer Fieldhouse.

COVID-19 surveillance testing will be by appointment only, Eror said. The surveillance testing is aimed at both residential and non-residential students who will be on-campus during winter break.

“Our surveillance testing program over winter break will be directed to our residential student population, where we are required to test 5-10% of these students weekly,” Eror said. “In addition, we are offering surveillance testing to off-campus students with an on-campus presence for employment or research. In addition, we continue to evaluate and test symptomatic students.”

Eror said that in-person and telemedicine appointments will be available for both on- and off- campus students. The Nurse Advice line will remain available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“All Storrs-based students can seek care at [Student Health and Wellness] over the winter break,” Eror said. “We are here for you.”

For dining, McMahon will be the only dining hall open with take-out meals only, according to the UConn Dining website. This will be in effect from Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 to Jan. 14, 2021.

For regular winter break students, the dining hall will be open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m, lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In the Student Union, the Market Café will be open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to the dining website. The Union Exchange will be open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Both locations will be closed from Dec. 19, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.

UConn students enjoying a bite to eat at the Student Union dining area.

The Bistro on Union Street, Dairy Bar Too, One Plate, Two Plates and Earth Wok and Fire will be closed throughout winter break, according to the dining website.

UConn Recreation will also have changed hours, according to their website. From Nov. 30, 2020 to Dec. 23, 2020, the student recreation center and the climbing center will be open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The aquatic center will open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The adventure center will only be open Monday through Friday by appointment only. All four centers will be closed from Dec. 24, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.

From Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2021, the student recreation center, climbing center and the aquatic center will resume their winter break hours. The adventure center will now be open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the library website, there will be no public access to the Homer Babbidge Library other than picking up requested materials until Jan. 31, 2021. Requested materials can be picked up Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m without an appointment.