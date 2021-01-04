Pre-arrival COVID testing required for on- and off-campus students

For the upcoming spring semester, University of Connecticut Storrs residential and commuter students will have to undergo COVID-19 testing before returning to campus.

Storrs residential students traveling from within the United States will complete a mail-in COVID-19 test through Vault Health five to seven days before move-in, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website. A detailed email on how residential students will receive their tests will be sent to their UConn emails later this week.

A Vault Heath COVID-19 test is a saliva collection test that is performed over a Zoom video call, according to the Vault Health website. A test supervisor will guide the process to ensure the test is done correctly.

After testing, the sample will be sent to the Vault Health lab with expedited shipping, according to the Vault Health website. Test results take between 48 to 72 hours after the sample arrives at the lab.

For students who receive negative test results, they will be allowed to move in, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website. For students with positive test results, they will begin to self-isolate at home until they are cleared by Student Health and Wellness Medical Care. Once they are clear, they can move in.

Residential students with a positive COVID-19 test result on or after Nov. 1, 2020 will not participate in pre-arrival or arrival testing, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website. This is the only exception to testing.

For Storrs off-campus students who have in-person classes, work or research will be tested before they can return to their on-campus commitments, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website. They will be on-site testing in the Greer Gym at the field house Jan. 25 through Jan. 28 from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. for these students.

All off-campus students will not be allowed to have any on-campus commitments before Feb. 1, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website. They will be directed to quarantine for 14 days before their first commitment.

After arriving on campus, Storrs residential students will be tested as part of the ResLife check-in process, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website.

The Storrs campus will be operating under a residential quarantine until Feb. 1. There will be no exemptions to the residential quarantine. All classes will be online during this time.

All Storrs residential students will begin saliva based pooled testing starting the week of Jan. 24, according to the UConn Student Health and Wellness website. If a student is in a COVID-19 positive pool, they will be directed to take an individual test by Student Health and Wellness Medical Care within 24 hours.

