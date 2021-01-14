MHOC Preview: UConn and UNH to meet again in home-and-home weekend series

The UConn men’s hockey team has been given the ok to return to the ice after the team had to pause all activities last Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19 from on the team. Continued testing from health officials had led to the conclusion that the test was a false positive.

UConn will host the New Hampshire Wildcats on Friday for a 6 p.m. game at the Freitas Ice Forum, and then the Icebus will depart for Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday for a 5 p.m. contest.

The teams last met for a home-and-home series on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, with UConn taking a 2-1 win at UNH on the 1st before losing to the Wildcats 2-1 after a tragic overtime defeat in Storrs.

UConn was set to play the Northeastern Huskies last weekend, but the teams were unable to meet due to the false positive from the UConn team.

The break has likely been good for the Huskies, allowing for the team to get a small piece of much needed rest and allow for the Russians who were away at World Juniors to make their way back into the team dynamic. I really do not think that the weekend off is going to hurt UConn’s performance going into the contest with New Hampshire.

I expect this meeting between the Huskies and the Wildcats will look quite similar to the games played over New Year’s weekend. New Hampshire still lacks the total playing time and one ice development that UConn has had this season, but the team has shown that this alone is not enough to keep them down for an easy win. I expect to see another split of the weekend, with New Hampshire winning at home and UConn allowing the Curse of the Freitas to return and defend their home ice.