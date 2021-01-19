UConn mourns loss of 2020 graduate Chris Rogers (Orkan Olgac)

Loved ones are mourning the loss of Orkan Olgac, also known as Chris Rogers, a 2020 graduate of the University of Connecticut who passed away on Jan. 13 at the age of 21. Olgac graduated from the UConn Honors Program in December with a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management and a minor in analytics.

The university expressed condolences in a statement made on Monday morning. As expressed in the statement, Olgac was highly involved on campus. In addition to being a member of the Birding Club, Communication Society, Marketing Society and the Turkish Student Association, Olgac was the president of the Health Care Management Society and the International Business Society. Olgac was also employed at the Student Union, recently rising to the position of building manager.

According to his obituary, Olgac worked as an intern for the University of Colorado’s Hospital System’s Health Care Management Program after graduation.

At this time, information about services for Olgac is unknown. Condolences to the Olgac family can be sent to the Dean of Students Office, or through the Ryan Funeral Home website.

Resources:

Student Health & Wellness – Mental Health Services is available to provide support to the students who may be struggling. To make an appointment with SHaW-Mental Health call 860-486-4705 or schedule an appointment online. Information about managing grief is located on the SHaW-Mental Health website.

Staff in the Dean of Students Office are available to meet with you if that would be helpful. To schedule a meeting please visit the Dean of Students Office website, click on the schedule an appointment button and select an available time from the drop down list. If the available times do not work with your schedule, email dos@uconn.edu and request a meeting with an Assistant Dean.

Staff and faculty can reach out to UConn’s Employee Assistance Program.