Women’s Basketball Preview: First place UConn hopes to stay undefeated against last place Butler

Today, Tuesday Jan. 19, the 7-0 (6-0 Big East) UConn women’s basketball team will host the 1-8 Butler Bulldogs (1-7 Big East) at the Gampel Pavilion in hopes of extending its season-opening winning streak to eight games.

The contest will feature two conference opponents with nearly opposite records, which comes down to UConn simply being better on both ends of the floor. Entering their matchup with Butler, the Huskies are averaging 87 points scored compared to only 49.7 points-allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are scoring 54.2 points per game and allowing an average of 70.9 points.

Much of UConn’s identity comes from its offensive efficiency and tight defense. They put pressure on opposing defenses, creating open looks for their shooters while forcing their opponents to take contested shots on the other end. This season, UConn is shooting 53.5% from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range. Though Butler’s 3-point percentage is similar at 32.5%, their overall shooting percentage of 34.6% is far behind UConn’s.

Because Butler only has two players averaging over 10 points-per-game compared to UConn’s five, the team will need huge performances from its leading scorers, junior guard Okako Adika (14.1 points) and senior guard Genesis Parker (13.6 points). UConn will continue to rely on its leading scorer and playmaker, freshman guard Paige Bueckers (18.9 points, 5.1 assists).

Tonight’s game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EST.