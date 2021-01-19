‘WandaVision’ and the new era of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has been around for 13 years, starting as a somewhat small film studio and slowly growing into the gargantuan industry giant it is today. When it comes to financial success in the film industry, Marvel Studios holds almost every record in the book. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the highest-grossing film series of all time, and it isn’t even close to being done. Phase Three’s cumulative gross alone is enough for the MCU to have that honor.

Now, after dominating the film industry for the past decade, Marvel Studios’ realm is expanding from the silver screen to the small screen.

“WandaVision” is a new television series streaming on Disney+ that continues the narrative of the characters of Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) and Vision. Both of these characters first appeared in the 2015 film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and consequently appeared in hit films “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The premise of the show is an odd one, putting the two characters in a neighborhood sitcom atmosphere that progresses through decades of television history. The purpose of this story structure has yet to be revealed, but it certainly keeps every episode fresh and compelling to watch.

Last Friday, two episodes of “WandaVision” dropped on Disney+, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

One of the main strengths of the first two episodes is, surprisingly, the amount of comedy. Marvel Studios often sprinkles comedy throughout their pictures. A few of their films can even be considered comedies, such as “Thor: Ragnarok,” and the “Ant-Man” or “Spider-Man” films. But, humor is always secondary to the main story arcs. These first two episodes, at least, will make viewers define “WandaVision” as a comedy series.

Returning to the ‘50s and ‘60s era of television in these episodes, the series employs practical effects and classic sitcom tropes and set pieces. Lead actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany do a fantastic job playing the two lead parts in a classic sitcom with great comedic chemistry and timing.

That being said, the first two episodes of “WandaVision” also begin to peel back the layers on what the series’ premise truly is and what is actually going on with the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision. This will most definitely be something to look out for in future episodes.

In conclusion, this series is comedically and technically strong in its execution, delivering a compelling, unique story structure and form to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney+.

Episode 1 Rating: 4.7/5

Episode 2 Rating: 4.7/5