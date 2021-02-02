‘PC Building Simulator’: A useful tool in learning the ins and outs of PCs

“PC Building Simulator” is a 2019 single-player simulation game by The Irregular Corporation and Claudiu Kiss that thrusts players into the shoes of a personal computer technician who takes over his uncle’s PC repair business.

Gameplay takes place in three different modes. First, there’s a tutorial mode for novice players to learn how to build a PC and learn what each part is responsible for. Next, there’s a free build mode that grants players access to all the parts in the game and infinite money so they can easily play the game without being restricted to client jobs or by funds. The last game mode, the career mode, has players manage a PC repair business.

Every day, you’ll get emails from clients asking for repairs, upgrades, custom builds and the like. Once you accept or reject the jobs, you’ll have to figure out what parts the client already has and then go into the online store and buy the parts you need. While parts are shipping, you’ll be able to work on other PCs to collect your wage or just advance to the next day to receive new PCs and parts to work with.

“PC Building Simulator” has repetitive yet entertaining gameplay once you settle into the daily loop of running a PC repair business. Unscrewing and removing parts is as easy as holding down a mouse button and merely clicking into your inventory to grab a new one. Once all the parts are set, you’ll connect all the pieces with cables and then ensure the PC can properly boot up. The game assists players by highlighting where each cable goes and even allows you to unlock tools that can make the process of unscrewing and reconnecting things in a PC less tedious.

As you level up, you’ll be able to build new workbenches to expedite the process and you’ll unlock new parts to purchase in the online shop. The game retains its authenticity by including parts from real-life hardware brands such as Corsair, MSI, ASUS, Nvidia, Intel, Razer, Steelseries and more.

What irks me about “PC Building Simulator” is the lack of customization outside of the PCs. The office setting you work in is pretty bland, and all you can change within it are the monitors, keyboards and mice you work with at each workbench. Certain clients will request that their computer reaches a certain 3DMark (a benchmarking software) score, but running the program in-game takes an excruciating amount of time that’ll leave you bored unless you have other PCs to work on or emails to attend to.

Overall, “PC Building Simulator” is a great game for PC enthusiasts and beginners alike. For its $20 retail value, it has a loop of gameplay entertaining enough to keep players interested. It can be a great resource for people who want to learn more about PC building, or it can also be used to visualize your dream build, minus all the extra time and money.

Rating: 4/5

Thumbnail photo courtesy of @PCBuildingSim on Twitter.