If there is a time to celebrate, February is the month to do it. Here is what your horoscope says about you: February 2021. Photo courtesy of Killian Eon on Pexels.com

Aries (March 21-April 19): As an Aries, now is the best time to network and plan for your future. The sun will be in your 11th House until Feb. 17, allowing you to accomplish more than other signs during this period. Just be aware that starting on Feb. 18, the sun will be moving to your 12th House, which means it will be time to reflect on what is holding you back from your potential. Do not be surprised if you are a completely different person by the end of the month.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If there is a time to celebrate, February is the month to do it. Up until Feb. 17, you will most likely receive praise from authority figures as the sun will be in your 10th House, allowing you to be at your professional best. On Feb. 18, the sun will be in your 11th House, meaning your friendships and relationships will flourish. During this time, it is advised that you plan for the future as your ideas are fresh and progressive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): As a playful sign, February will allow you to explore new experiences through travel and higher education. Specifically, this will take place until Feb. 17, when the sun will be at your Ninth House. Use that time wisely though, since starting on Feb. 18, the sun will move to your 10th House. This period will allow you to focus on a big project and recognition may come as a result of your hard work.

Cancer (June 21-July 21): Take time to focus on yourself for the majority of the month. The sun will be in your Eighth House until Feb. 17, allowing you to develop your personal power. Once the sun moves to your Ninth House on Feb. 18, you should safely explore the world to find that higher meaning you might have been searching for.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 22): This is the best time to put aside your ego and focus on your relationships. The sun will be in your Seventh House until Feb. 17, which means that if you are having issues with someone close to you, it may be a good time to put yourself in their shoes to better understand their issues. The rest of the month will also be a time to move away from intimacy and toward a time of budgeting and analyzing bad behaviors you want to correct.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get ready to be busy for most of February, as the sun will be in your Sixth House until Feb. 17. Your work and your health will take top priority during this time and it may result in you being more critical. As you head toward Feb. 18 and beyond, the sun will move to your Seventh House, which focuses on personal relationships. A close partner of yours will be essential during this time, especially after being productive earlier in the month.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): As someone who usually seeks balance in their life, you are in luck as February will allow you to have fun while working hard. The sun will be in your Fifth House until Feb. 17, which means it is a great time to be romantic and enjoy the performing arts. Starting on Feb. 18, the sun will move to your Sixth House, which focuses on your health and work life. This is a time to build up any skills you have been wanting to improve and to get organized in your personal life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your main focus between now and Feb. 17 will be your home life, since the sun will be in your Fourth House. Take this time to improve relationships with your family and focus on personal growth. After this, the sun will move into your Fifth House on Feb. 18, which will allow you to be creative and playful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22- Dec. 21): As a Sagittarius, your fiery energy will be well suited for February, since the sun will be in your Third House until Feb. 17. This means you will be busy making new connections and solving problems in your life. Once the sun moves into your Fourth House on Feb. 18, however, expect to shift your focus toward your home and family life as they will need to be attended to during this time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Since you are usually a conservative sign, it should be no surprise that the sun will be in your Second House until Feb. 17, meaning you won’t want to stray from your comfort zone during this time. This will be helpful since the temptation to spend loads of money will be strong and your attraction to possessions will be high. As February progresses, however, your communication skills will improve and your social life will be more active toward the end of the month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): February is your month, and what better way to start your month off than focusing on yourself. As an Aquarius, you tend to think outside of the box, and this will come in handy in your personal life. A majority of February will have mercury in retrograde which will make it difficult to accomplish new tasks. With that being said, try to finish any unfinished business you had from January, as it will keep you productive during the month.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): As a Pisces, you must take charge in February. However, for most of the beginning of the month, you must resolve any personal issues that have been weighing you down. After Feb. 18, you will most likely be rejuvenated with a new energy and passion to start a new cycle in your life. Be careful not to get ahead of yourself too quickly though as it takes time to form a new path.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of @dulgier on Unsplash.com