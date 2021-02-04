Roundtable: Super Bowl LV MVP and score predictions

A woman walks past signage for Super Bowl 55 as she enters the NFL Experience on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Charlie Riedel/AP Photo.

It’s Super Bowl week, so you know what that means: It’s prediction time. This year’s game features one of the greatest quarterback matchups we’ve ever seen: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The greatest quarterback of all time vs. the best quarterback in the league right now. You can’t ask for much more as a football fan. These two greats have already matched up a handful of times, including in the 2018 AFC Championship, and every game has been a down-to-the-wire thriller. If we get more of that this time around, Sunday should be fun.

This week, The Daily Campus sports section will make its predictions for the final score of Super Bowl LV as well as who will be the game’s MVP. Will the GOAT add a seventh ring to his resume, or will this be a passing of the torch game to the league’s next great one? It’s anyone’s guess, but here are ours.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. Photo by Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo.

Evan Rodriguez

Campus Correspondent

In such a talented Super Bowl, it’s a tough decision for both who will win and who will be the MVP. But, I do have the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a score of 24-17. It should definitely be a close Super Bowl, but it’s gonna come down to defense with two stacked offenses controlled by Patrick Mahomes and veteran Tom Brady. I’m gonna make a bold prediction and go with Tyreek Hill as my Super Bowl MVP. As Mahomes’s main target, I think the Tampa Bay defense will have a hard time finding coverage for the speedy receiver, and he will have many opportunities to get to the end zone. Tyreek Hill is most certainly the game changer for me in Super Bowl LV.

Karthik Iyer

Staff Writer

I am by no means a football expert. However, as a New England Patriots fan, I have to support Tom Brady, the GOAT. Contrary to popular belief, I believe this game will not be the shootout people are expecting. I think the Buccaneers’ only chance to win is if they keep that vaunted Chiefs offense to under 30 points by pressuring Mahomes early with their superior defensive line. I’m going to go out on a limb and predict a score of 27-24 in favor of the Buccaneers. The likely MVP will be Brady in the event the Buccaneers win, but a dark horse MVP could be running back Leonard Fournette, who will have to play an instrumental role in regulating the game’s pace. The Buccaneers’ best shot is to keep Mahomes off the field with long offensive drives to control the time of possession. This matchup of two of the most potent high-octane offenses could turn into some traditional smashmouth football.

Danny Barletta

Sports Editor

This is going to be a fun game. I just finished writing a column about how much I can’t wait for this historic quarterback matchup, so I’m not going to talk too much about it here. The point is, it’s Brady vs. Mahomes for the Super Bowl, and that’s pretty cool. Just like all the previous Brady-Mahomes games, I think this one will come down to the wire, and I’m expecting a lot of offense. So let’s go 37-34 Bucs on a last minute touchdown drive by Brady. I’m expecting no less than five lead changes throughout the game and at least 900 combined yards of offense. If the game goes down like this, Brady will almost certainly bring home his fifth Super Bowl MVP, but I wouldn’t mind seeing it go to someone like Devin White if he picks off Mahomes and makes a few other big plays. He’s been a stud this season.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Photo courtesy of NFL via AP.

Conner Gilson

Associate Sports Editor

I’m gonna keep this one short. I’m a Packers fan, and for that reason alone I’ll die before I root for TB12 and the Bucs. But honestly, even if I didn’t have an unhealthy hatred toward the GOAT (yes that hurts to admit but it’s time), Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense is a different breed. Plus their defense doesn’t have guys like Kevin King in their secondary to give up a half-time heartbreaker … That aside, I’m putting my money on Mahomes and co. to repeat, beating out the Bucs 31-24 with Chris Jones kissing the MVP trophy postgame just like Brady kisses his kids on the lips. God I hate that man.

Cole Stefan

Campus Correspondent

I like this matchup very much. It could be “a changing of the guard” between Brady and Mahomes, even if Brady wants to play beyond the age of 45. I am going to pick the Buccaneers here, less because Brady should get a seventh ring, but so the team can get that second ring and truly prove its city is a city of champions, just like Los Angeles. The final score is going to be 27-25, as this should be a good slugfest that does not determine a winner until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The defense is loaded and without Eric Fisher in at tackle, the defense could have a reasonable field day with Mahomes and his receiver corps. Now in terms of MVP, I would love to see another defensive player win it, so I will pick Jason Pierre-Paul because he is dangerous at defensive end. This contest is going to have Super Bowl shootout vibes.