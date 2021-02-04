Super Bowl LV: Must-have snacks, sweets and treats for the big game

The Super Bowl, known for its finger foods galore, its entertaining commercials, oh and maybe the football too, is possibly one of the greatest understated eating holidays. Photo by Kaboompics .com on Pexels.com

The Super Bowl is easily the greatest understated eating holiday of the American calendar. While it may lack the showy courses of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Super Bowl is certainly known for its mouth-watering array of finger foods perfect for both football fans and those “just watching the commercials.”

Super Bowl LV, slated for this upcoming Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST, will be a historic game to say the least, as Americans’ preferred viewing plans are significantly altered. The stadium itself will house 25,000 fans sitting socially distanced alongside 30,000 fan cutouts. For the remaining spectators planning on tuning in via TV, like myself, the usual watch parties will have to be put on hold, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t indulge in our favorite football snacks. Who says we can’t serve party snacks for a party of one, two or four?

Here are some Sunday-night football crowd pleasers for all your not-so-crowded Super Bowl plans:

Bacon Cheeseburger Roll-Up

Every football tailgate comes with the all-American feast of hot dogs and hamburgers to fill up fans before cheering on the home team. So naturally, football’s biggest night should also put hamburgers and hot dogs in the spotlight. While February is not the greatest month for outdoor grilling, you can still get the smokey flavor of a summer barbecue with this shareable spin on classic dish, courtesy of Kraft.

Check out the full recipe here!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken wings are staples of Super Bowl foods, but a buffalo dip tastes just as delicious. Photo by Omar Mahmood on Pexels.com

Buffalo chicken wings – both on the bone and boneless, either medium, mild or hot – are undoubtedly staples of the football season and therefore deserve a place at the Super Bowl table. If you are not up for the challenge of cooking your own wings, try the dish as a dip, courtesy of allrecipes.com.

Check out the full recipe here!

Pepperoni Pizza Dip

While pizza is an import from Italy, it has been firmly adopted and adapted into the American cuisine, perfect for such a holiday as the Super Bowl. Rather than ordering an entire pizza for the big night, why not make a savory spread to cater to your craving for sauce and cheese while still indulging in all the other foods that make an appearance on the table’s party platters?

Check out the full recipe here!

Nacho Roll-Ups (V)

While it is no secret that the Super Bowl is an eating holiday made for meat-lovers, this doesn’t mean that vegetarians can’t join in the fun. Nachos are a classic snack for football fans, and this particular spin on the dish, courtesy of the Food Network, wraps cheese, salsa, jalapenos, avocado and refried black beans in a tortilla, almost like a Tex-Mex take on sushi.

Check out the full recipe here!

Slutty Brownies

Add some Oreo cookies and a chocolate chip cookie dough base to this brownie and boom, you’ve got slutty brownies! Photo by Kaboompics .com on Pexels.com

There is always room for dessert on Super Bowl Sunday, and without the vast array of desserts brought by the stream of party-goers, it can be hard to pick just one dessert to serve at your COVID-19 style soiree. Why pick one when you can combine three fan favorites to form one decadent dessert? Slutty brownies consist of three layers: a chocolate chip cookie dough base, a middle row of Oreo cookies, and a top layer of brownie batter to fill in the cracks. Once baked, the three layers will come together into a delectable treat that will make you wonder why you never thought to combine them sooner.

Check out the full recipe here!

While the usual festivities of the first weekend of February will surely be missed, there are still certainly ways to get in the spirit and excite those taste buds with a smorgasbord of savory snacks. Happy Super Bowl 2021, and happy eating!