Roundtable: Dream Valentine’s Day

Photo of a heart shaped balloon. The Life section will tell you about their ideal Valentine’s day. Photo by Andreas Wohlfahrt from Pexels



Valentine’s Day has always been an effervescent day filled with adventures. However, while some may have lived through their wildest dreams, others have not had the opportunity to do so. Today, the Life section will tell you all about their ideal Valentine’s Day.

Ian Ward, Staff Writer

If I had the choice of what a perfect Valentine’s Day would look like, I would either want to go out to dinner or see a movie with someone I love. Specifically, someone who I could have meaningful conversations with about everything from philosophy to film to music. I would also want this person to be themselves and to feel comfortable around me, since the last thing I want is to see someone unhappy. A perfect Valentine’s Day would also involve going to a mall or walking around a city, noticing different architectural details and talking about our favorite things associated with certain eras in history. In general, I want a Valentine who I can learn from and who I can share experiences with.

Cindy Lam, Campus Correspondent

Those who know me well know I am a sucker for New York City adventures. Valentine’s Day is just a regular day to me, but my dream Valentine’s Day would consist of visiting museums and various pop-up shops around the city. I recently went to the Museum of Modern Art for the first time and spent three hours exploring all six floors. The museum has COVID-19 guidelines to keep visitors safe and distant. As someone whose love language is quality time, something as simple as walking around the MoMA and looking at art with someone special to me would make my day. The night would end with a nice dinner on a rooftop overlooking the city. A bunch of restaurants are offering outdoor dining in igloo-like tents with fairy lights and other decorations to enhance the ambience. I think that would be a great way to end the night. If you are looking for a place to dine on Valentine’s Day, I recommend 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar on Fifth Avenue. It is a little pricey, but why not treat your special someone, and yourself, on the special day?

Lesly Nerette, Campus Correspondent

Valentine’s Day: Cupid sits on a cloud above as everyone else walks with love in their hands and hearts below. It’s a beautiful holiday, really. I’ve never been one to indulge in Valentine’s Day, but if I were to have an ideal day set for the 14th, it would probably involve just being acknowledged as an individual and spending the day with someone who loves me just as much as I love them! Beyond being seen, the day would consist of going on a scavenger hunt of some sort, as I think that would be amazing! After the hunt, we walk around the city and eat ourselves stupid! Finally, we could then go watch a few movies with all the baked goods we can carry and call it a night.

Maybe right now it seems far-fetched, but trust me when I say this will eventually happen! For now, I’ll sit inside and bake until Cupid smells the fumes of sweets up in the clouds. Then, when it’s safe, I’ll run to the store for all of the discounted candy! For anyone who plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day, I hope it’s everything you want and more. Sending you and yours love!