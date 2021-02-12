Valentine’s Day movies for different moods

Whether you’re single or taken, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than watching a great movie. Illustration by Michelle Chimid, Artist/The Daily Campus.

With COVID-19 still going on, staying in is the best way to stay safe this year. Whether you’re single or taken, there’s no better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than watching a great romantic movie. I made a list of some of my favorite romantic movies for whatever mood you’re in!

My first movie suggestion will undoubtedly provoke a melancholy mood. “Blue Valentine” is a story of the excitement of falling in love and the disappointments that come along with the trials of love, age and life. This couple, played by Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, falls in love fast and without hesitation. You can tell the young characters never would have thought things would become so challenging. The couple becomes stuck in a monotonous, dull cycle. It is clear the traits they used to love in each other turned into the flaws they both grew to resent. Ultimately, their opposing personality flaws lead to their downfall.

Favorite quote: “How can you trust your feelings when they can disappear just like that?”

Featured song: “You and me” by Penny and the Quarters.

“Crazy Stupid Love” is a romantic comedy with a relevant message, despite how lighthearted it is. The movie primarily follows the love story of two separate couples, but there are many complicated storylines in between. A lesson that can be learned from this film is that you must find yourself before you can be the right person for someone else. This is one of my all-time favorite movies and I am jealous of anyone who gets to watch this for the first time.

Favorite quote: “I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one you never give up.”

Featured song: “Just one look” by Doris Troy.

One thing I absolutely love about “Call Me by Your Name” is the aesthetic and beauty behind the filming. It takes place in Northern Italy in the summer sometime during the ’80s. This story demonstrates the way one person can impact your life forever and the beauty of new, unexpected love. The attraction of this film is the fact that there is no rush, it follows the progression of their love by documenting their everyday life. “Call Me by Your Name” gracefully represents the LGBTQ+ community, without the usual clichés.

Favorite quote: “But to make yourself feel nothing so as to not feeling anything — what a waste!”

Featured song: “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens.

“Silver Linings Playbook” is the story of how Pat (Bradley Cooper) and Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) formulate a mutually beneficial trade off based on their situations. Pat recently found out his wife had been cheating on him and Tiffany lost her husband. They both have very strong personalities and challenge each other because deep down they struggle from very similar obstacles. I admire the way the creators portrayed mental illness in a non-debilitating way. Mental illness happens in cycles; there are good and bad days and everybody copes differently. This movie is definitely uplifting and the romance is very real and subtle.

Favorite quote: “I think we so often get caught in this state of negativity and it’s a poison like nothing else.”

Featured song: “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

Obviously my last suggestion had to be a timeless classic. “The Notebook” tells the story of Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), a poor mill worker and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams), a girl that comes from a wealthy, traditional family. They have an exciting summer where they fall in love and become inseparable, but soon go their separate ways to lead the lives they were dealt. Right before Allie’s wedding, it becomes very clear to the both of them that their love had not fully run its course. This movie provokes feelings of nostalgia and longing, but I could watch it a thousand times and not get tired of it.

Favorite quote: “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more; that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds.”

Featured song: “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Billie Holiday.