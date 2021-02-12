UConn men’s hockey face Providence in home and away series

03/08/2019 Men’s Hockey vs. UMass by Eric Wang The Huskies won 4-3 against the UMass Minutemen on Friday. They also celebrated Senior Night for their three seniors: Miles Gendron (10), Karl El-Mir (16), and Max Kalter(18) as their last season game.

The Huskies are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss against UMass Lowell on Tuesday. The 8-7-2 UConn team, still in the top four teams of Hockey East, are set to play against Providence College (8-6-4) on Friday and Saturday. This is a top 20 matchup nationally, with Providence College sitting at 16 in the USCHO rankings and UConn at 20. The Huskies will first head to the Schneider Arena on Friday for a 4:30 game that will be broadcast on NESNPlus and will return to the Freitas in Storrs for a 4 p.m. matchup.

This is the second time the two teams are meeting this season, the first being a 2-0 win for the Huskies on home ice back on Dec. 28. Last meeting with Providence, UConn goaltender Tomas Vomacka was able to shut out the Friars, blocking all 37 shots he faced that game. The Friars were able to outshoot the Huskies, however, leading the game 37-33.

This will be the first game for the Huskies in a while where they aren’t punching above or below them standings wise. UConn has faced a particularly tough season, but the Friars are right on UConn’s level which makes predicting the outcome of the game a touch harder. Providence College has a promising defensive core, which is an area the Huskies are lacking in. However, UConn may be able to push through with their historically aggressive style of play. I expect a split of the weekend, with both teams winning on their home ice.