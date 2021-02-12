Women’s Basketball Preview: The high-flying Huskies look to start five-game road trip with win over Georgetown

A photo from Wednesday’s game, where the UConn Women’s Basketball team competed against Seton Hall Pirates. The photo depicts Seton Hall Pirates guard Andra Espinoza-Hunter (5) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Aubrey Griffin (44) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. On Feb 12th, 2021, the UConn Huskies will begin a stretch of five straight road games with a bout against the Georgetown Hoyas. Photo courtesy of David Butler II / USA TODAY Sports.

This Friday, Feb. 12, the No. 2 UConn Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East) will begin a stretch of five straight road games with a bout against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-9, 1-9 Big East).

The two teams in Friday night’s matchup come into the game on opposite trajectories: UConn is riding a five-game winning streak heading into the contest while Georgetown has lost eight straight. And unfortunately for the Hoyas, it will take a near-miracle to snap that streak against the Huskies. UConn has an astounding 46-6 lifetime record (1-0 this season) against Georgetown, including 29 straight wins coming into Friday’s game.

Whether it be offensively, defensively or in transition, UConn can win many different ways, which is why they have outscored their opponents by an average of 30.1 points per game this season. That being said, one of UConn’s most distinct advantages over Georgetown is their 3-point shooting. The Huskies are hitting an average of 7.3 3-pointers per game on strong 35.7% shooting, while allowing the opposition to shoot only 27.9% from beyond the arc. Contrast that with Georgetown’s 20% 3-point shooting and 6.9 three’s allowed per game and the Huskies have a serious shooting edge.

Freshman guard Paige Bueckers has now scored at least 22 points in six straight games and has brought her season’s scoring average up to 21.3 points per game. Meanwhile, junior forward Olivia-Nelson Ododa is coming off a strong game against Seton Hall on Wednesday where she posted 15 points and 13 rebounds. Look for the Huskies to feed the ball early on to junior guard Christyn Williams (15.0 points per game, second on team), who’s scored only six points in her past two games.

Priority number one for UConn defensively will be to try to slow down Georgetown’s leading scorers, freshman guard Kelsey Ransom (11.1 points per game) and the postgraduate Milan Bolden-Morris (10.9 points per game). No one else on Georgetown’s roster is scoring more than 7 points per contest.

The Huskies and Hoyas will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.