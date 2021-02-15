‘Red Dot’ is filled with twists and turn that will keep you guessing until the very end

Netflix has significantly stepped up its movie game over the past few months and this trend does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Currently ranked in the top 10 list on Netflix, “Red Dot” is a Swedish film about a romantic getaway gone wrong when a couple’s past comes back to haunt them. It is the latest psychological thriller to join the ranks and is packed with intensity and a surprise ending that will leave viewers shocked.

The film centers around David (Anastasios Soulis) and Nadja (Nanna Blondell), a young couple whose lives appear to be quite normal on the surface. They live in Stockholm where David is working as an engineer and Nadja is training to be a doctor. As the movie progresses, viewers start to see that their relationship is strained, with tensions continuing to rise as Nadja finds out she is pregnant and is unsure about how to tell her husband the news.

To take a break from their busy lives and attempt to rekindle their relationship, David plans a weekend trip to Northern Sweden to spend time skiing, relaxing and admiring the Northern Lights. Upon arrival, they meet a pair of hunters, Rolle (Thomas Bergstrom) and Jarmo (Kalled Mustonen), at a gas station. David is wary of them after they make a few comments about his wife, but they continue with their trip.

They plan to stay in a tent for the duration of their trip, but things begin to spiral when, on their first night, they notice a red laser dot pointed on their tent and a stream of bullets begin to be fired at them. They do not know the source of the attack, but instantly start running for their lives through the snowy terrain encompassed in complete darkness.

All alone in the unforgiving landscape, David and Nadja survive the night but are desperately in need of shelter to escape the dangerously low temperatures. They finally reach shelter where they try to call for help, however, Jarmo arrives soon after and the couple has to go on the run once again.

Following this encounter, the film travels back in time to troubling aspects of the couple’s past, which includes the accidental killing of a young boy whom David and Nadja ran over on their way home after their engagement. The couple left the boy in the middle of the road and were never convicted of the crime. With this information brought to light, viewers become engulfed in a complicated revenge plot that ends with a tragic death.

They eventually arrive at the cabin of Einar (Johannes Bah Kuhnke), the landlord who checked them in at the beginning of their trip, but their hope of survival is cut short as events from their past begin to haunt them and cause an unexpected turn of events where David and Nadja are faced with a difficult decision that stands in their way of survival.

Packed with twists and turns, “Red Dot” is an adrenaline-heavy film that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats up until the very last scene.