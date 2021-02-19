UConn looking to stay hot during home stretch as they travel to face Xavier

The UConn Women’s basketball team defeats USF 79-38 the the AAC Semifinal match at Mohegan Sun Arena. Megan Walker ended the game with 21 points.

Saturday, Feb. 20, the No. 1 ranked UConn Huskies (17-1, 14-0 Big East) will travel to Ohio to take on the Xavier Musketeers (4-6, 1-5 Big East) in the first of their final four games of the season.

The only previous meeting between UConn and Xavier resulted in a 106-59 victory for the Huskies earlier this season. UConn has won seven straight games while the Musketeers find themselves on a three-game losing streak.

Following a two-game stretch during which she scored only six total points, junior guard Christyn Williams has scored a combined 40 points in her past two games while playing excellent defense. The last time these two teams met, Williams led all players with 24 points and hit a season-high four 3-pointers. Williams will be looking to extend her hot scoring stretch against Xavier and has a good chance to do so.

UConn’s leading scorer, freshman guard Paige Bueckers (21.1 points-per-game) is also in the midst of a prolific scoring stretch. Bueckers has scored at least 19 points in eight straight contests, shooting an incredible 60% (27/45) from 3-point range. Against Xavier, Bueckers previously scored 19 points with nine assists in the win.

Defensively, UConn’s top priority will be to slow down redshirt freshman Nia Clark, who’s averaging 14 points-per-game on 44% 3-point shooting. Xavier is averaging an impressive 66.9 points-per-game for the season, but luckily for UConn, they are in the midst of a brilliant defensive stretch. In the past three games, the Huskies are allowing an average of 40 points-per-game and haven’t allowed an opponent to score 60 points since Feb. 3 against St. John’s.

The game will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern.