UConn set to face BU this weekend

02/01/2020 MHOC vs UNH by Kevin Lindstrom UConn beats UNH 7-4 in the Xl Center Saturday afternoon. Alexander Payusov and Jachym Kondelik each scored two goals, leading the Huskies to decisively win both games against the Wildcats.

UConn look to turn things around in their weekend matchup against No. 11 Boston University after their heavy 4-0 defeat against Providence, ending their three-game win streak. The icebus will make one last stop on the road on Friday before returning to the Freitas Ice Forum for Saturday’s rematch.

According to head coach Mike Cavanaugh, he acknowledges that the Huskies (8-8-2) will have to put out a valiant effort against BU (8-2).

“It’s gonna be a tremendous challenge for our team this weekend,” Cavanaugh said. “They’ve been playing great hockey, taking series from Boston College and UMass … They’ve been very consistent. They’re gonna be certainly a formidable opponent, and we’re gonna have to be on top of our game, for sure.”

Looking at the opponents, the Terriers currently sit in the No. 2 spot in the Hockey East Power Index. Hosting the Huskies at the Walter Brown Arena, BU look to keep their three-game win streak, their most recent victory being 5-1 against Vermont. Sophomore and graduate forwards Jay O’Brien and Max Kaufman, respectively, will be players that UConn’s defense will want to look out for, as O’Brien will be fresh off a hat-trick in the same game, Kaufman assisting two of the goals.

As for the Huskies, they’re only two places underneath the Terriers in the Hockey East Power Index, but with a 6.08 HEPI difference between the two schools. Aside from Jonny Evans continuing his form, leading the team with 12 goals and 10 assists and leading with 22 points this season, and the commendable efforts of Jachym Kondelik with 16 assists and Tomas Vomacka being a wall between the goal, Vladislav Firstov is certain to miss out in the weekend series, Cavanaugh confirmed, following a knock he picked up in last week’s game. Another player he doesn’t expect to go on the ice this weekend is Hudson Schandor, but Cavanaugh said it will be a “game day decision” if the freshman forward is fit enough to play.

Both games will start at 4 p.m. on Friday. The game can be heard on ESPN 97.9 FM, and Saturday’s home match will be televised on CW20.