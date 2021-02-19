Women’s Lacrosse Preview: UConn opens its season against Hofstra

2021 Schedule is now out! New conference, new stadium and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/lXwgMTZOZD — UConn Lacrosse (@UConnWLAX) January 19, 2021

After an unexpected delay to an anticipated women’s lacrosse season, the UConn Huskies are set to start their season on the road Saturday against Hofstra at 1 p.m. Due to travel restrictions to the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, the Huskies were unable to kick off their season Wednesday and are now forced to begin their season against a difficult Hofstra team.

Led by head coach Shannon Smith, Hofstra is coming off a close 10-9 win in their season opener against Saint Joseph’s University on Wednesday. In that game, Hofstra had two hat-tricks from Alyssa Parella and Grace Langella and two goals from Ariana Esposito. The team’s defense looked great in that game and should prove a challenge to the Huskies in this upcoming matchup.

For the Huskies, they come into this game ranked fourth in the Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll and will look to prove the doubters wrong in this matchup. Coached by 11-year head coach Katie Woods, the team is led by midfielder Sydney Watson and attacker Lia LaPrise, who were both named to the Preseason All-Big East team. Watson, the top goal scorer for the Huskies, returns this season after collecting 27 goals and a team-leading 49 draw controls. She will be essential to the Huskies’ success this season. Lia LaPrise, who led the Huskies in scoring in 2020, will look to replicate her success this year in the Big East after a season performance that saw her place fifth in the country in assists and ninth in points per game. This game is also the debut for new assistant coach Kiley Anderson, who is coming to UConn after her tenure as a volunteer assistant coach at Yale University.

This game is the first matchup between UConn and Hofstra since March 3, 2009, when Hofstra topped UConn 12-8. The Huskies are looking forward to changing that narrative in this matchup.