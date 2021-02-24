UConn to allow in-person campus visits for accepted students

The University of Connecticut will begin providing in-person tours for accepted students completely outdoors beginning at the UConn Bookstore. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus

On Tuesday, the University of Connecticut Official Communications Department sent out an email to notify students that beginning March 1, the university is preparing to invite accepted students to tour the Storrs campus in-person, after almost a year of solely virtual campus tours.

Nathan Fuerst, the Vice President of Enrollment Planning and Management, said this initiative will be done in a very limited manner.

“As we begin, we will only be inviting admitted students for the fall 2021 term. The reopening of visitation programs will be outdoor only, starting at the UConn Bookstore,” Fuerst said in the email. “Admitted students and their families will explore the exterior spaces of the Storrs campus guided in small groups.”

Emphasizing the importance of public health and safety, Fuerst noted that the Office of Enrollment Planning and Management has been working very closely with public health experts to determine the best way to safely approach on-campus visitation. Safety measures will include requiring visitors to maintain physical distance and wear masks.

“We have worked very closely with our experts in environmental health and safety, public safety and the State Department of Public Health and have established protocols to ensure we keep our community safe,” Fuerst said. “As the public health situation evolves, we will exercise the decision to curtail or cease visitations, should the circumstances warrant this move.”

This in-person campus visitation option for accepted students will only be offered at the Storrs campus, according to the email.

“The robust virtual visitation programs include offerings for the Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury campuses, and reopening of in-person visitations will not yet begin at these locations,” Fuerst said in the email.

Fuerst reiterated that the ability to tour the campus in-person is extremely important for incoming students when determining the school they will attend in the fall.

“We believe this opportunity for engagement for our admitted students will have a tremendous influence on the students’ college selection process,” Fuerst said. “It’s been nearly a year since visitors were allowed to take part in a formal tour program, and we want our admitted students to see our amazing campus and learn about the incredible opportunities that UConn offers.”