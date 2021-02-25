Q-Tips program uses QR code cookies to share information with students

The SHaW Quarantine Tips outreach program is planning to develop edible QR code cookies that link to some tips about maintaining health during quarantine. Photo by Josh Sorenson on Pexels.com

Ellyssa Eror, medical director at the University of Connecticut’s Student Health and Wellness, spoke about their Q-Tips program and the work done by Dining Services to develop edible QR code cookies.

Eror began by explaining the role of the Q-Tips program and its importance for students in quarantine. She said the program helps students stay connected to the UConn community while in quarantine because, while it is vital, SHaW recognizes it can be difficult for students.

“Q-tips (Quarantine Tips) is an outreach program for students in quarantine to help them find the resources to feel more engaged and connected to the campus community during the challenging period of quarantine,” Eror said. “Quarantine is a vital way we can limit spread of the SAR-CoV-2 virus and keep our community safe, but we know it is hard.”

Eror cited Joe Briody, director of Student Activities, and uKindness as major resources in the creation of this program. She said it was developed in direct response to student feedback from the fall 2020 semester.

“Joe Briody and his team have done incredible work through uKindness to make resources available to all students, and this was an opportunity to share targeted resources to our students who have been advised to limit their in-person activities,” Eror said. “The program was designed in direct response to feedback from our students who experienced a quarantine period in the fall.”

On the uKindness Q-Tips page, resources and suggestions are offered to students on how to maintain their physical, mental and academic health. Some of these suggestions include developing a routine, sending messages of support to friends and classmates and maintaining a healthy diet with consistent sleep.

Eror said their team wanted to reach as wide of a group as possible, and they felt QR code cookies were the best way to accomplish this. The cookies are provided to students in quarantine, and students can scan the code on them to visit the Q-Tips webpage.

“We wanted to reach as many students as possible, and what better way than cookies! The QR code on the cookie brings students to the Q-tips webpage where access to these resources is all in one place,” Eror said. “The resources will be available all semester, as will the cookies.”