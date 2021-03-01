More in March: What’s coming and leaving Netflix this month

Sticking to their promise to release an exorbitant amount of content regularly throughout 2021, Netflix adds a solid selection of original and previously-released movies and TV series this month to get you through midterm season.

Netflix has done a fairly good job with their Young Adult novel adaptations (see “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and is hoping to continue that success with “Moxie,” dropping on March 3. The Netflix Original is directed and produced by Amy Poehler, who also stars as 16-year-old Vivian’s (Hadley Robinson) mother. Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past and her confident new friend (Alycia Pascual-Peña), Vivian anonymously publishes a zine calling out the sexism at their school and sparking a “coming-of-rage” revolution.

Originally planned for a 2020 theatrical release, prank comedy “Bad Trip” starring Tiffany Haddish, Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery will release on the platform on March 26.

Adding to a colorful repertoire of culinary content is “Nailed It!: Double Trouble,” a spin-off of the beloved baking competition show that features teams instead of single bakers. And in perhaps the cutest food show no one could have seen coming, Michelle Obama and puppet friends explore food and culture from around the world in “Waffles + Mochi,” dropping on March 16. Another family selection I’ll probably end up watching is “Yes Day” coming out on March 12 and starring Jennifer Garner, in which she and her husband (Edgar Ramirez) decide not to say “no” to their three kids for 24 hours.

Also coming out on the 12th is Netflix Original sci-fi series “The One,” in which a DNA researcher discovers a way to find your perfect soulmate. Other series to look out for are illusionist reality show “Magic for Humans by Mago Pop” and Sherlock Holmes spin-off “The Irregulars,” arriving on March 26.

On the documentary side of things, “Biggie Smalls, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” about rapper The Notorious B.I.G. comes out today. True crime docu-series “Murder Among the Mormons” and “Nevenka: Breaking the Silence,” the latter of which looks into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain, will be available on March 3 and 5, respectively. Season one of sports docu-series “Last Chance U: Basketball” drops on March 10, a spin-off of the series traditional content of American football teams. Previously released documentaries “Audrey” about actress Audrey Hepburn and “The Last Blockbuster” will be available to watch on March 14. Also arriving on the 14th is the first season of Netflix Original “The Lost Pirate Kingdom,” a documentary-history-hybrid that follows the real-life pirates of the Caribbean as they “violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic.” “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” about the controversy involving Lori Loughlin and other high-profile celebrities, comes out on March 17. Continuing with sustainability-focused “Down to Earth,” “Seaspiracy” coming on March 24 discusses what harm humans do to the ocean.

Film classics like “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “I Am Legend,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “The Pursuit of Happyness” are available to watch on Netflix today, while viewers will have more of a wait for all four seasons of Nickelodeon favorite “Big Time Rush,” coming on March 26.

Make sure to get in your last screenings of “Spring Breakers,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Inception,” the “Sex and the City” movies and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” because they’ll all be leaving Netflix by the end of March.

For a full list of arrivals and departures for Netflix this month, find a full list here.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of @netflix on Instagram.