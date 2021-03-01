UConn field hockey shutout Providence College Friars

UConn Field Hockey battles Providence College to a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon to grab their second win of the season. Jess Dembrowski had 2 goals while Claire Van Den Noort racked 2 assists in UConn’s first Big East win of the season. Photo by Matt Pickett/The Daily Campus.

Sunday afternoon the UConn field hockey team met the Providence College Friars at the Sherman Family Sports Complex for the Huskies’ second win of the season, putting the team at 2-0. The Providence Friars opened up their season with the game, putting their record at 0-1.

The Huskies dominated the field and outplayed the Friars at every turn. UConn ended the game with 21 shots on goal against the Friar’s one and a 10-0 advantage in penalty corners. This is the team’s second straight shutout of the season after the team’s 5-0 win over Hofstra on the 13th.

The first quarter of the game ended with an empty board, but with UConn already having four shots on the Providence goal. At 14:15 in the second quarter, Jess Dembrowski was able to hit into the back of the net giving the Huskies the lead they would hold for the rest of the game. Dembrowski scored again off of a pass from sophomore Sophie Hamilton, allowing UConn to end the second quarter up 2-0.

Sophie Hamilton was able to put the Huskies up three over the Friars with a goal of her own off of an assist from Claire Van Den Noort. Van Den Noort has been making quite the impact on the team already this season, being a consistent play maker and feeding assists to Husky goal scorers.

The last goal of the game was also the first goal of the year for sophomore back Claire Jandewerth. Van Den Noort and Morgan Kaufmann both picked up an assist, passing the ball up to Jandewerth who was able to beat Providence goalkeeper Camryn Kelbaugh.

The next game for the UConn Huskies will be a rematch against the Providence Friars on March 7 at 1 p.m.