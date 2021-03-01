Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies dominate against UNH

The UConn Huskies beat the University of New Hampshire 19-3 in a blow out game on a Sunday evening. Sydney Watson (11) scored five goals and had eight draw controls. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

Coming off a commanding 18-5 victory against UMass Lowell, the UConn women’s lacrosse team looked to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup against the 1-1 New Hampshire Wildcats. The team did just that Sunday afternoon as UConn obliterated the Wildcats 19-3.

It didn’t take long for the Huskies (2-1) to put up points on the board as superstar midfielder Sydney Watson found the net in just 29 seconds on an unassisted goal. Watson herself looked absolutely phenomenal in this matchup, scoring a total of five goals and earning her third hat trick of the season in just the first half. Shortly after Watson’s quick goal, Olivia Troy would find the net on a great assist from Stephanie Palmucci. Troy, who finished with two goals on the day, would put the Huskies up 2-0 before another Sydney Watson goal that would bring the score to 3-0. After additional goals from Lauren Barry, Watson, Kate Shaffer, Sam McKenna, Lia LaPrise and Troy, the Huskies would finish with an impeccable 12 goals after the first half, while only allowing one goal to UNH’s Izzy Holmes.

The second half was no different from the first half for the Huskies, who continued to score on a UNH team that looked lost. UConn was able to score quickly once again in the second half on Barry’s goal with an assist from LaPrise. After LaPrise and Watson’s goals that put UConn up 15-1, the Huskies would play phenomenal defense and only allow two second-half goals from UNH. When the horn sounded, the Huskies would only allow nine shots on goal and 12 shots in total from the Wildcats.

Aside from the amazing performance of Watson, LaPrise was exceptional in this matchup. LaPrise, who had two goals this game, would have a team-leading five assists on the game and was sensational in finding her teammates for easy goals. Another solid performance came from Barry, who had three goals on the game and was the team’s leading scorer in the second half with Sydney Watson on the bench. Barry was a key contributor in helping the Huskies put this game even more out of reach for the UNH Wild Cats. Along with these three impressive performances, Meghan Whitley, Morgan Carter and Rylee Brown scored their first goals of the season to contribute to the 19-3 victory. As a team, the Huskies indeed outperformed the Wildcats. UConn forced 16 turnovers against UNH and outscored the Wild Cats 18-6 in draw controls.

With a two-game win streak, the Huskies will look to extend their win streak at Morrone Stadium on Thursday against the University of Albany.