What Your Horoscope Says About You: March 2021

Horoscope for the month of March 20201. Photo courtesy of @farzadme on Unsplash.com.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): For the majority of March, you should focus on yourself and fixing​ any personal issues. Manifesting new goals is not advised during this time, and mediation is recommended. Toward the end of the month, however, you should focus on goals; just be aware of rushing into anything too soon.

Taurus ​ (April 20 – May 20): Planning for the future will take up a majority of your March since the sun will be in your 11th house. This could include networking with others, brainstorming and getting to work on a project. Rest will be coming toward the end of the month though so work hard and expect a relaxing end of March.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Your best month will be right in front of you since the sun will be in​your 10th house. Do not be surprised if you start getting compliments from your boss or from authority figures in your life. Also, late March will see the month move to your 11th house highlighting collaboration and communication with others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 21): March is the perfect month to explore the world (safely) and find ​yourself and what you are passionate about. Having the sun in your ninth house allows you to explore your desires and once the sun moves to your 10th house later in the month, you will be ready to work on any project.

Leo (July 22 – Aug. 22): If you have had trouble with your personal relationships, March is the ​best time to work on those since the sun will be in your eighth house. As the sun moves toward your ninth house near the end of March, you should be able to feel more comfortable reaching out and meeting new people.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Focusing on your finances is going to be a major part of your March, ​especially toward the end of the month. Your relationships should also be worked on too since the sun will be in your seventh house for the early part of March.

Libra ​ (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Work is on its way this month so expect to be busy through most of March since the sun will be in your sixth house. Your needs will change toward the end of the month however since the sun will move to your seventh house and a partnership is something you will crave.

Scorpio ​ (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Try your best to enjoy life’s pleasures throughout March. The sun will be in your fifth house which gives your creative abilities a boost along with being more playful. There will also be time to focus on work and projects in March as the sun will move into your sixth house later on in the month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): As much as you typically like to party or have fun, that will have​ to wait until later in March because for the majority of the month, the sun will be in your fourth house. Focusing on yourself and your family will be crucial in order for you to have fun later in the month.

Capricorn ​ (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Get ready to be busy throughout most of March. Your workload will increase since the sun will be in your third house. Your sun moves to your fourth house toward the end of the month meaning expect to spend more time at home with your loved ones or those close to you.

Aquarius ​ (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Expect material wealth to be in the forecast for most of March since your sun will be in your second house. You will most likely be tempted to spend a lot of money but be careful not to focus too much on possessions. Also, expect to be more social toward the end of March and open up more.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Look for people with similar values to you throughout the month,​you will be keeping to yourself for the first half of March. The second half will be different for you since you will be more communicative. Friendship is the key term to pay attention to throughout March.