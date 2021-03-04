Netflix’s “Moxie” dives into high school sexism with Amy Poehler

I expected “Moxie” to be cheesy…and it was, but it was also inspirational. Netflix’s newest hit starring Amy Poehler deep dives into a 16-year-old’s anonymous mission to end sexism and double standards at her own high school.

Vivian (Hadley Robinson) is a shy teenage girl who originally wants nothing to do with conflict or social life. After seeing Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Pena) get mistreated by the school’s football captain, Mitchell Wilson (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Vivian decides she’s had enough. Her mom’s rebellious past combined with her feminist values spark a light in Vivian that can’t be tamed. She anonymously begins Moxie, a group that’s devoted to ending the sexist tendencies that take place in her environment every day. Together with a few friends, Vivian begins a school-wide movement that garners attention and popularity. The audience sees her thrive while fighting for what’s right, but also struggle when the pressures of social injustice become too heavy.

This Netflix film is a fun and easy watch that’s important for the moral and societal lessons it hopes to teach. While the film doesn’t come off as a political one, most of its content is. Gender-based equality is something that should be a norm, which is exactly what this film is attempting to portray. It upholds the values that females are more than sexual objects. They shouldn’t be told what to wear, and they’re more than a number on a rank list. Towards the end of the movie, the audience also witnesses Black Lives Matter topics coming into play, when a student at the school stands up and begins talking about race-based hairstyles.

I believe that part of why I was able to enjoy this film is because of its relatability. As a woman living in a male-dominated world, I know what it feels like to be told to “cover up” or change out of a tank-top. The sad reality is that most young girls have been told this in various settings, whether that be school, work or even at home. We grow up being told to carry pepper spray or to not drink too much for fear of becoming a victim of sexual assault. “Moxie” turned the tables and instead of telling females what not to do, the film specifically honed in on improving male behavior and calling out injustices.

If you’re looking for amazing acting that will leave your jaw on the ground, this film might not be your favorite (but it doesn’t mean the message isn’t important). Poehler is always a fun watch, but I found some of the other actors and actresses a bit cringey. It’s almost as if they were trying too hard, which made it seem a bit obvious. Nonetheless, the movie was a fun watch for a chill morning, where expectations weren’t too high or too low. It’s a feel-good type of movie that makes you want to run out your front door and go protest what you believe is wrong in this world. It shows the audience that change can be achieved with the power of numbers, and that as long as everyone does their part, we all have the power to change the world.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars