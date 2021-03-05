Huskies set to take on Providence

UConn Field Hockey battles Providence College to a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon to grab their second win of the season. Jess Dembrowski had 2 goals while Claire Van Den Noort racked 2 assists in UConn’s first Big East win of the season. Photo by Matt PIckett

The UConn women’s field hockey team asserted its dominance against the Providence Friars this past Sunday with a statement 4-0 victory. Round two between the two squads goes down this Sunday, but with one crucial difference. This match will take place on the Friar’s home turf.

The first matchup was a defensive exhibition on the part of the Huskies. They managed to limit Providence to only one measly shot on goal while mustering up ten of their own. UConn’s disciple was also incredibly impressive as they gave up zero penalty corners. They did everything they needed to do to win comfortably and they are about to carry this momentum to Providence and do it again.

One of the most telling statistics this season is the number of shots on goal taken by the Huskies in comparison to their opponents thus far. The UConn women have taken 44 shots combined in their first two games in comparison to three for their two opponents. They have stifled and confused opposing offenses with a team-first mentality that is simply a joy to watch. As the famous Wayne Gretzky quote goes, “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” and UConn has been adamant about not letting their opponents take any. The statistics validate how the Huskies prioritize crisp passing and ball movement as they now have ten assists on the season.

Another welcome sign on the team is the great contribution from the team’s newer players. The freshman and sophomores have stepped up, embraced their roles and helped bolster an already talented team. I also want to give a big shoutout to sophomore Sophie Hamilton who leads the team in the shots on goal category with six on the season. The present and future look bright for the Huskies.

Make sure to tune in on Husky Live to support the women’s field hockey team in their quest to start the 2020-21 season 3-0 at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.