Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies continue their winning ways defeating Albany

Final in Storrs



Huskies win!! pic.twitter.com/y7apiv6v8C — UConn Lacrosse (@UConnWLAX) March 4, 2021

The UConn’s women’s lacrosse team moved to 3-1 on the season after defeating the University of Albany 14-11. This marked the third consecutive win for the Huskies.

UConn got off to a successful start taking an early 5-2 lead. The Huskies were winning the majority of the early draw controls and capitalizing on their opportunities. After eight minutes of play, Sydney Watson had already scored a hat trick for the Huskies. UConn’s Abby Vetsch and Stephanie Palmucci also posted goals during this timeframe.

Albany (2-2) would break the six-minute scoring drought following a Madison Conway goal off an assist from Katie Pascale, bringing the score to 5-3 in favor of UConn. Albany competed extremely well in the latter stages of the first half, forcing the Huskies into numerous turnovers. Pascale recorded two goals, including one off of a free position shot, to conclude the competitive first half and level the score at 6-6.

UConn goal! Sydney Watson scores again on an assist from Kate Shaffer. Huskies lead 14-11 with 1:54 remaining pic.twitter.com/nKuxyASVAS — UConn Lacrosse (@UConnWLAX) March 4, 2021

In the first half, UConn held an 11-8 advantage in groundballs as well as a slight 7-6 edge in draw controls. Albany was able to come up with three more saves and commit one less turnover than the Huskies after 30 minutes of competition. The opening half was incredibly tight as there was not much separating the two teams.

Kate Shaffer kicked off the scoring in the second half, utilizing a beautiful assist from Palmucci. Albany quickly responded though snatching an 8-7 lead after Conway and Kyla Zapolski each found the back of the net. From this point on, the Huskies put the Great Danes under relentless pressure and began dictating play more consistently. UConn recorded three unanswered goals to retake the lead 10-8.

With 12:37 left to play, Albany’s Kendrick Harbinger scored her team’s first goal in almost ten minutes and brought them within one of the Huskies. UConn refused to let Albany back in the match as they proceeded to score another set of three unanswered goals. Lia LaPrise came up clutch as she scored one of the three goals and executed sensational assists on the other two. Watson would score the final goal with 1:54 remaining, bringing her up to 15 goals on the year.

The second half saw UConn finish with slightly more draw controls, groundballs, shots on goal and saves. The Huskies did an excellent job executing their game plan in the second half and held their lead remarkably well down the stretch. Watson produced the most goals in the game with four, while LaPrise notched the most assists with three.

The team will hope to extend its win streak this Sunday when they take on the No. 22 UMass Minutewomen.