Benjamin Berg

benjamin.berg@uconn.edu

Staff Writer

Men’s Soccer Preview: UConn looking to bounce back at home versus Seton Hall

The UConn Men’s Soccer team suffers a 0-2 defeat to the Providence Friars on a rainy Saturday afternoon. The first goal was scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom.

This Saturday, March 6, following back-to-back shutout losses, the Huskies (1-2, 0-2 Big East) will return home to host the Seton Hall Pirates (3-1-1, 1-1 Big East) at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. UConn is still looking for its first Big East win in over eight years, and Seton Hall is a very formidable opponent.

Historically, Seton Hall versus UConn has been a very back-and-forth matchup. The Huskies hold a lifetime record of 14-13-3 when facing the Pirates, going 6-3-1 in their last ten meetings. That being said, UConn has a sparkling 11-4-2 record versus Seton Hall when playing at home, as Saturday’s match will be.

The only problem for UConn is the last time they met Seton Hall was in 2012, and the Pirates appear to be much improved since then. Seton Hall has collected three wins in their first five games this season, all of which were shutouts. Their only loss this season came in overtime against Georgetown. They are outsourcing their opponents 8-5 this season, and 5-2 in their past four games.

UConn on the other hand has struggled scoring. After winning their opening-day match with Sacred Heart 3-0, they have not scored a goal in either of their two games since then. On average, they are being outshot by four shots-per-game. That being said, their goalkeeper, senior Jahmali White, has allowed only four goals this season, despite facing 16 total shots. Look for White to play a big role against a Pirates team averaging 6.6 shots on goal per game.

The match will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium in Storrs.