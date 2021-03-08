Men’s Soccer: 10-man UConn survive Seton Hall tie

The UConn Huskies are held to a 0-0 draw by the Seton Hall Pirates during an intensely cold afternoon on March 3. The game contained overtime, bickering, and multiple cards. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus.

Saturday’s fixture didn’t end in a defeat, but it also didn’t end in a win. UConn hosted the Seton Hall Pirates over the weekend in a fiery 110-minute match that ultimately resulted in a 0-0 score. This is the third game in a row this season that the Huskies (1-2-1, 0-2-1 Big East) haven’t been able to produce a winning result, and the third game they’ve been goalless.

The first half was mainly dominated by the Huskies in terms of possession and should’ve seen the hosts take the lead. Their first great chance to score came in the 13th minute where Okem Chime made a cut into the penalty area and tried to produce a clinical finish not once, but twice. Goalkeeper Andreas Nota for Seton Hall (3-1-2, 1-1-1 Big East) made a critical save on both shots. UConn’s Ahdan Tait attempted a third shot in the penalty box but the ball went just over the crossbar. Roughly 20 minutes later, Giancarlo Vaccaro had his chance to put a goal on the scoresheet but was only able to hit the crossbar.

By the end of the first half, UConn’s backline was pinnacle to preventing the visitors from scoring, more specifically Jayden Reid who was able to turn over the possession whenever the Pirates tried going down the wing and into UConn’s final third. The Huskies took more shots (6) compared to Seton Hall (2), while both sides shared the same number of fouls committed (5).

The second half, however, saw Seton Hall gain some control but couldn’t produce a result to bounce back from their first half performance. The Pirates finished the half with six shots, but UConn goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was mainly in-position to prevent the goal conversions from happening. UConn also had their fair share of chances, but they either resulted in hitting the woodwork or going just wide of the net. At the final whistle of regular time, UConn entered their first overtime of the season.

The Huskies almost saw a lone opportunity to score in the opening minutes of OT. Midfielder Djimon Johnson took a shot from distance, but there wasn’t enough power in the shot and went straight to the Seton Hall keeper. In the sixth minute of overtime, Pirates forward Andrea Borg dribbled the ball from the right side of the pitch to just outside the penalty box and tried to curl the ball in, but Waite was able to track the ball and catch it.

Aside from these small chances, the notable difference in overtime was at the death of the first half when Ben Awashie was shown an immediate red card after a poor challenge on the Pirates’ goalkeeper. Despite the one-man advantage, Seton Hall couldn’t score a game winner.

UConn will stay put in Storrs as they look to host Georgetown on Wednesday before going on the road to Villanova on the weekend.