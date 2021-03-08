The end of ‘WandaVision’

After much hype and anticipation, the finale of Marvel Studios’ hit series “WandaVision” has finally been released.

With the series’ suspenseful and purposefully confusing structure, the final episode had much to execute. Luckily, the episode did a fantastic job in doing so.

The first key to a great finale is that it must be satisfying. That doesn’t necessarily mean it has to wrap up all of its storylines and character arcs, but it must feel like an ending that has been set up in previous episodes or films.

A good example of a well-executed finale is another Marvel Studios’ release, 2019’s global blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.” That film did a great job of completing several character arcs in an emotional and satisfying way, while also paying off the years of setup in the Marvel Universe.

Of course, the “WandaVision” finale is on a much smaller scale than “Avengers: Endgame,” but the principles and parameters that define its success are quite similar.

This final episode did a strong job of wrapping up the character arcs set up throughout the series. It didn’t necessarily wrap up every plot detail, but it provided enough to make the series feel worthwhile and satisfying. The episode covers many areas in a short amount of time, which can tend to be a problem for some series or films. However, this finale does so in a fairly natural way.

The episode also delivers on what people hope to see in a Marvel Studios’ property — superhero action. These Disney+ TV shows are truly redefining the television landscape, as they are providing cinematic-level quality and budget on the small screen. There is no discernable difference between the action of shows like “WandaVision” (in the finale episode specifically) and “The Mandalorian” and the action you see on the silver screen.

If I were to have any complaints on the final episode, I would say it could have done a better job with a few of its supporting characters. The focus of the last episode is on the main characters, as it rightfully should be, but a few of the characterizations of the other supporting cast seemed a bit out of place. Some characters lacked the nuance they exhibited in the first eight episodes, instead feeling fairly one-note in the finale. However, they did have significantly less screen-time in this episode than others. Additionally, a few dialogue sequences in the episode could have been slightly better in execution.

On the point of the series overall, I do wish it had a bit more of a thematic arc. This series is more of a character study rather than a thematically-based storyline, but I do wish there were more thematic undertones throughout the series.

In conclusion, Marvel Studios’ entry to the television landscape can be officially called a big success. Not only did they deliver an exciting series that is fun to watch, they also took many creative risks in style and genre. These risks paid off, delivering a truly original television series. Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn all deliver great performances that will certainly earn nominations in television comedy categories.

Because of all of these factors, “WandaVision” earns a strong recommendation.

Series Rating: 4.50/5