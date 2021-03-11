In-Person classes aim to resume in Fall 2021

Class registration for summer and fall 2021 begins on March 22nd and as of now, most summer classes remain online while fall holds plans for more in-person classes. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus

Class registration for both the summer 2021 and fall 2021 semesters starts on March 22, Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson, said.

All University of Connecticut students will be able to register for classes as they normally would using the Student Administration System, Reitz said. For the summer 2021 semester, classes will remain primarily in an online format, but UConn is preparing to resume more in-person classes for the fall.

For fall 2021 class registration, most classes will be listed as in-person instruction in Student Admin, Reitz said. However, due to the ever-changing state of the pandemic, class modalities are subject to change.

“For the fall semester, the university is hoping and preparing to provide as much in-person instruction as possible, but those decisions will depend on state guidelines and vaccination levels in the university population as we get closer to fall,” Reitz said.

The official modality of the fall semester classes will depend on the state of Connecticut COVID-19 safety precautions and vaccination levels closer to the start of the semester, Reitz said. It cannot be determined at the present moment when all of the modalities will be finalized.

“Our goal is to support as much of an in-person classroom experience as possible for the fall, but we are ready to increase the number of online and hybrid offerings as needed to ensure community health and our compliance with state guidance,” Reitz said.