University shifting to blue COVID-19 residential status, lifting some restrictions

Starting Thursday, UConn’s COVID-19 restrictions will become more relaxed, allowing guests in residential halls and large events as a result of the transition to blue status. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/The Daily Campus

Beginning Thursday, the University of Connecticut will be relaxing several COVID-19 related restrictions, such as allowing guests in residence halls and larger events outside as part of a university transition to blue status, according to email Wednesday from Dean of Students, Elly Daugherty.

The rollback comes just short of the one-year anniversary of UConn transitioning to full online instruction back on Mar. 12 last year, when the pandemic began posing an increasing threat to the United States.

Students living in residential halls on campus will be permitted to have one guest over, but the guest must leave by 11:59 p.m. Additionally, outdoor movement activities, such as entertainment performances, are now permitted.

“As we enjoy these signs of our success, let us also never lose sight of the disruption and concern this virus has caused,” Daugherty said. “COVID-19 will, I hope, continue to fade as vaccination rates continue to rise and prevention efforts maintain good health. We should, however, never forget the cost of COVID-19 and the care we will always have for one another.”

As of Wednesday, the Storrs campus had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 1.13 percent. 1,149 students, faculty and staff have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 1,001 have received their second.