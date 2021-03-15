Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies lose a heartbreaker in rematch vs. UMass

The University of Connecticut women’s lacrosse team photographed playing against the University of Massachusetts on March 7. This Saturday the Huskies lost to the Minutewomen 15-14. Photo by Matt Pickett/The Daily Campus.

Coming off an insane win against UMass last week, UConn faced a rematch against the Minutewomen on Saturday, this time on the road. In a neck and neck battle between both teams, UMass squeezed past the Huskies 15-14 in an overtime victory.

UConn was quick to attack the Minutewomen in this game as Stephanie Palmucci got the Huskies on the scoreboard 1-0. UMass didn’t take long to respond, with Maddy Maloney tying the game at one for the Minutewomen. After multiple back and forth goals between UConn and UMass throughout the first half, the Huskies took their first two-goal lead of the game after goals from Kate Shaffer and Grace Coon. A late first-half goal from Brinley Anderson shortened the Huskies’ lead to one, and at the break, UConn had a 7-6 lead over the Minutewomen.

The second half was as competitive as ever between UMass and the Huskies as it came down to the wire. With a goal from Kelly Marra, UMass tied the game at seven before two goals from UConn would give the Huskies another two-goal lead. Despite all the momentum on UConn’s side, the Minutewomen refused to give up and scored three consecutive goals to take the lead. With a tight game between the two teams, the Huskies received three clutch goals from Shaffer and Coon late into the second half, putting intense pressure on UMass for late-game goals. Despite the circumstances, the Minutewomen responded with two goals late into the game to send the game into overtime for the second time.

Overtime put the competitiveness of both teams on full display as the clock winded down to the buzzer. On UMass’ final possession, Olivia Muscella managed to score an insane goal with just two seconds on the clock to give the Minutewoman a win over the Huskies.

Despite the loss, Schaffer looked brilliant in this matchup with four goals to lead the Huskies in scoring, with Coon tallying three goals. Lia Laprese, Sydney Watson and Palmucci all contributed a solid two goals for UConn in this matchup as well.

UConn’s next matchup will see the team travel all the way to Wisconsin to take on Marquette University in a Friday afternoon game.