Amidst breakup rumors, J Lo and A-Rod claim they are ‘working through some things’

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple reports based on anonymous sources say Lopez and Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

This past weekend, rumors began circulating that one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, called off their two-year engagement. The couple was initially silent about the breakup rumors, but Lopez posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday that referenced a few of the news headlines regarding their supposed breakup followed by a clip of her saying that the rumors were “dumb.”

Following a whirlwind weekend of rumors and speculation reported on by Page Six, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Billboard and other Hollywood news outlets, readers were left with mixed information and many unknowns about the status of the couple. Although a source close to them told CNN that the couple had split “a few weeks ago,” Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement, obtained by PEOPLE, in which they said they were “working through some things.”

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that Rodriguez started an alleged affair with Madison LeCroy, a makeup artist turned reality television star from Bravo’s hit series “Southern Charm.” Rodriguez and LeCroy both denied any wrongdoing and claimed to have only talked over the phone on a few occasions. Page Six obtained an exclusive statement from LeCroy in which she said, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” and that she “talked to him randomly.”

The allegations eventually died down, but following the events of this past weekend, people are once again curious about whether or not LeCroy could be a reason for Lopez and Rodriguez’s supposed relationship struggles.

Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating in 2017 and their first official picture together was posted on Lopez’s Instagram on April 8 of that same year. The next month, they made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala. Since then, they have been a fixture at many awards shows, movie premieres and as guests on talk shows.

Two years into their relationship, Rodriguez popped the question while the couple was on vacation in the Bahamas. They are still not married. According to Lopez, the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine and other factors are major reasons why they have postponed their wedding twice. Both Lopez and Rodriguez have previously been married; early last year, Lopez shared with Oprah Winfrey that they were in no rush to get married this time around.

Lopez has two children, a daughter named Emme and a son named Max, with her former husband, Marc Anthony. Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage. Both Lopez and Rodriguez frequently post social media pictures with the four kids, who appear to be a very happy family unit. Their last Instagram photo together was posted on Feb. 27 when they were in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is shooting an upcoming movie.

Whether or not the breakup rumors are true is unknown at this time, but there still seems to be hope that Lopez and Rodriguez can work things out and eventually have their long-awaited wedding sometime in the future.