Thirsty Thursdays: Take a pitcher, it’ll last longer

Guinness, a classic Irish dry stout, is available in bottles to consume in the safety of one’s home. Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels.com

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! I know, I know, it was yesterday. But I truly believe St. Patrick’s Day should be a weeklong event, especially considering it fell on a Wednesday this year. Furthermore, since most parades have been either subdued or cancelled and pubs are emptier than ever, I believe it is time to take the holiday in our own mixological hands. Here is a list of Irish-inspired alcoholic beverages, to make your holiday one to forget:

Guinness: Guinness is a classic Irish dry stout, available in bottles to consume in the safety of your home. Personally, I hate beer, but there’s something about Guinness that I truly enjoy. At a pub, the dark stout feels smooth and creamy, with a lovely dollop of bubbles on top. It’s a slow-going drink unless you’re practiced, but that just means you can enjoy it longer.

Baileys Irish Cream: Baileys is a creamy liqueur made of cream, cocoa and Irish whiskey. There are dozens of fun cocktails recipes you can find that incorporate this liqueur. But my favorite is to just pour some into my coffee, as you would regular creamer. This cocktail makes for a nice hot beverage to combat the cold March weather we’ve been suffering through. Plus, it makes for a great drink to share in a socially distanced outdoor gathering.

Boozy shamrock shake: Ever try McDonald’s shamrock shake? It’s a green, peppermint masterpiece, that you can even make right at home — only with a little more alcohol this time. Just throw three scoops of vanilla ice cream, one fourth a cup of heavy cream, half a teaspoon of peppermint extract, six drops of green food coloring and a healthy dose of marshmallow vodka into a blender. Blend it up and pour it into a glass. Once it’s topped with whipped cream and a cherry, you’re good to go!

Green beer: This one is a lot easier to make than the shamrock shake. All you need is some light beer and green food coloring, and bam! You’re ready for St. Patrick’s Day.

Milk and cookies shots: Yes, that’s right. This one involves cookies shaped into shot glasses and filled to the brim with Baileys. Just grab a log of refrigerated cookie dough, press a ball made from a half an inch slice of the log into a muffin tin. Shape the cookie into a well and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they’re out of the oven, gently press a shot glass into each well to perfect the shape, and then allow the cookies to cool for five minutes. Combine a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips with two teaspoons of coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl, and then microwave and stir. Line each cookie cup with melted chocolate and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Then all you need to do is combine some Baileys with milk and pour!

May the road rise up to meet you on your boozy St. Patrick’s Day weekend!