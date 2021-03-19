UConn looking to end shutout streak, get a win at home versus St. John’s

It’s been over a month since the UConn men’s soccer team (1-2-1, 0-2-1 Big East) won a game, with their last victory being a 3-0 shutout of Sacred Heart on the opening day of the season. Now, UConn is preparing to host the St. John’s Red Storm (4-4, 2-4 Big East) on Saturday, March 20 with the hopes of getting back in the win column.

Historically, the matchup between the Huskies and the Red Storm has been relatively even. UConn holds an all-time record of 14-16-5 versus St. John’s with a 4-5-1 record in their last ten meetings. That being said, UConn has lost two consecutive games to their division rival, including when the Huskies were shut out 2-0 versus St. John’s earlier in the season. However, UConn’s 12-6-1 home record versus St. John’s is reason for optimism.

The primary reason UConn finds themselves on an 0-2-1 slide since opening day is they’ve struggled mightily putting the ball in the net. They’ve been shut out in three straight games and haven’t scored in 285 minutes of game action. Sophomore Ben Awashie is the only UConn player with multiple points this season (two assists).

Another reason UConn has only one win on the season is because they’ve played only four games compared to St. John’s eight. They have not played since March 6, while the Red Storm have played four games since then

St. John’s also finds themselves in somewhat of a backslide, having lost two straight games by a combined score of 4-2. However, if UConn wants to have any chance of winning, they will need to contain junior midfielder Tani Oluwaseyi, who has a remarkable 13 points this season, including 5 goals.

Saturday’s game will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium.