Women’s Lacrosse: UConn looks to rebound vs. Marquette

After a devastating end to their four-game win streak, UConn is looking to rebound Friday at 5 p.m. against the Marquette Golden Eagles. This is the Huskies’ first match against the Golden Eagles since 2018 when Marquette took the win in a 15-14 final score.

In their previous matchup versus UMass, UConn took a disappointing 15-14 overtime loss with the deciding goal in that game scored with just two seconds left in overtime. The Huskies are undoubtedly determined to redeem themselves against Marquette in this matchup.

This game will be UConn’s official return to the Big East Conference after playing the last two seasons in the American Athletic Conference. This will be a set of two games the Huskies will play against Marquette, with the second game occurring on Sunday at 1 p.m.

After a brilliant performance against UMass that included four goals, Kate Schafer was named the Big East Attacker of the Week and will look to replicate that fantastic performance. After a small two-goal performance, senior Sydney Watson will look to continue to impress in this matchup vs. Marquette. Watson continues to lead the Huskies in points this season with 25 and draw controls with 57. Landyn White has been vital for the Huskies this season with a Big East-leading 52 saves.

Marquette, like UConn, was also on a solid winning streak before falling to No. 19 Louisville. The Golden Eagles are in the same position as the Huskies and are looking to redeem themselves. Megan Menzuber is the leading point scorer this season for the Golden Eagles at 27 and assist leader at eight. Menzuber will undoubtedly be a tough cover for the Huskies defense and a primary target in coach Meredith Black’s game plan. Lydia Foust is another dangerous weapon on Marquette’s offensive game plan at 20 points on the year, and Caroline Steller is only one behind at 19. Sophia Leva has been very effective for the Golden Eagles, at 45 saves on the year, and will be tough to score on for the Huskies. Without a doubt, Marquette should pose a significant threat for UConn in this two-game matchup.

With UConn and Marquette being neck and neck in offense this season, this game should come down to draw controls and defense. In draw controls, UConn most certainly has the upper edge thanks to Watson. To win this difficult matchup, the Huskies will need their defense to step up against a difficult Marquette offense.