Justin Bieber’s latest album ‘Justice’ is not as great as ‘Changes’

Last year Justin Bieber gave listeners “Changes,” after a long-awaited four years since his “Purpose” album in 2016. The singer just released a new album Friday titled, “Justice,” which feels like a more pop-version of his R&B “Changes” album.

The 16-track album consists of singles including “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco and “Anymore.”

“My objective in making this album was to provide comfort to the listener […] I know a lot of people have been isolated, but music is really an outlet to bring people together,” Bieber said in an interview with Vogue.

During his Zoom playback session, Bieber reflected on his need to “resonate with the world.”

My favorites from the album include “Off My Face,” “2 Much” and “Peaches” featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon. “Holy” surprisingly grew on me and has made it on my honorable mentions list.

“Off My Face” is the fourth track on the album. Fans got a sneak peek of the track in Bieber’s YouTube exclusive documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.” Bieber’s voice accompanied by the acoustic guitar is simple but breathtaking. I prefer Bieber’s soft melodies over his more upbeat singles. It’s clear this track is dedicated to his wife Hailey and I think it’s a sweet song that will give you that warm, cozy feeling when you listen to it. The opening track “2 Much” has the same feeling.

The latest single from “Justice” was “Peaches.” Cesar is best known for his track “Best Part” and “Get You,” released in his 2017 “Freudian” album. Giveon is an R&B artist on the rise with his own album “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time” released earlier this month. The three collaborated for the first time on “Peaches,” an upbeat R&B-inspired track with an 80s themed music video. Bieber performed “Peaches” for the first time on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert which gained over two million views in four days.

My last favorite track would have to be “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper. At first, I didn’t care about this song and would always skip it. But it is actually growing on me. It’s catchy and makes me feel happier, which I think Bieber would want listeners to feel when listening to this album. “Holy” was released in September of 2020 and has over 300 million streams on Spotify.

Bieber’s album has already faced some controversy. Listeners criticized Bieber for using the voice of the late Martin Luther King Jr., at the beginning of “2 Much” and “MLK Interlude.” Listeners thought the usage of MLK’s voice made no sense for an album that is allegedly dedicated to his wife. However, MLK’s family members spoke out and thanked Bieber for his support and honored him for his work with The King Center’s #BeLove campaign.

Overall, the album is okay. I enjoyed four out of 16 songs but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad album. I thought the other tracks were repetitive in sound but still catchy enough for others to enjoy. My favorite Bieber album is “Purpose” and I think there hasn’t been an album that has topped that one yet.

“Justice” includes features from Khalid, Dominic Fike, BEAM and Burna Boy.

Rating: 3 out of 5