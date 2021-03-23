Things to do when it’s sunny in Storrs

Horsebarn Hill in the spring. With springtime among us, there are various activities UConn Storrs students can partake in to enjoy the warm weather. Photo provided by author.

With springtime finally among us, I thought it would only be fitting to suggest some activities for the upcoming warm weather.

Eat outside at Dog Lane Cafe

Dog Lane Cafe is located in Storrs Center, right outside campus. They have meals such as wraps, soups, salads, sandwiches and smoothies — pretty much anything you can ask for. They also regularly create specials using seasonal ingredients, so you can even taste the season!

Go on a run around campus

Put on some sneakers and take a run around campus. Whether you go on a relaxing jog, run around Mirror Lake or if you’re looking for a challenge, run up the hill by Towers. Going on a run is a great way to de-stress and take advantage of the warm weather.

Have a picnic at Horsebarn Hill

Horsebarn Hill is a great place to get together with friends, lay down a blanket and eat some food. There is a beautiful view of campus from the top, which is especially gorgeous at sunset.

“It’s an easy and inexpensive way to enjoy the outdoors while spending time with friends,” Vanessa Russo, a sixth-semester nursing major, said. Don’t forget to stop at the Dairy Bar for some dessert afterward!

Go to the Dairy Bar

The Dairy Bar is a great place to stop for dessert after watching the sunset at Horsebarn Hill. The ice cream made at the Dairy Bar comes from the Animal Science Creamery in the George White Building. Some of their flavors include salted caramel crunch, husky tracks, banana chocolate chip and coffee espresso among many others. Husky Bucks, cash and credit are accepted payments.

Sit on the Great Lawn and do work

The Great Lawn is located almost directly in the middle of campus outside of the Student Union. Pre-COVID-19, the Great Lawn would be almost completely packed with people to the point where you couldn’t get a spot.

“I’m so thankful for the warm days in Storrs,” Brooke Wallace, a sixth-semester human development and family studies major, said “I love going to the Student Union Lawn to do work because I get to see all my fellow Huskies while taking in the Vitamin D.”

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still around, you can still go to do some work — just make sure to wear a mask.

Go to Adventure Park

Adventure Park is about five or 10 minutes outside of campus and has a plethora of rope courses, bridges, ladders and ziplines to adventure on. Unfortunately, Adventure Park isn’t open yet, but their grand opening is March 26. A general admission ticket costs $46 and prices for other events vary. If it is your first time, don’t worry, they give you a safety briefing and practice session prior to your turn. If you’re looking for something fun to do at night, they have events called Firepit Friday and Glow in the Park, so definitely check those out!

Joshua’s Trust

Joshua’s Trust is a nonprofit organization that aims to conserve and protect land in northeastern Connecticut. We are lucky enough to have one of these reservations about 10 minutes away from campus. There are nearly 20 different trails and attractions, which you can learn more about on their website. For those interested, Joshua’s Trust is a great place to volunteer your time.