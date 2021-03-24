Rapid Fire 3.8

As college students, we have went to plenty of lectures, and received any lessons from our professors. In today’s rendition of Rapid Fire, Daily Campus writers tell you about some of the lessons they learned since the pandemic began a year ago. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two. No more justification needed.

Today we asked our writers: What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned since lockdown began one year ago? Here’s what they said:

Harrison Raskin, Opinion Section Editor: Be very deliberate about the resources you put toward different life commitments.

Maddie Papcun, Staff Writer: Put your phone on do-not-disturb sometimes. You don’t have to be accessible to others 24/7.

Carson Swick, Weekly Columnist: Take nothing for granted. So many things happen outside of your control in this world, so it is important to focus on the things you can control and throw all your effort behind them.

Samara Karow, Contributing Writer: We are global citizens, part of an international community not limited by physical location, thanks to online events on Zoom and Webex.

Anika Veeraraghav, Associate Opinion Editor: Make sure to set aside time for yourself as well. If you need a break from working or socializing for your mental health, it’s important to prioritize that.

Katherine Jimenez, Weekly Columnist: Most people just use Snapchat for its Memories option. Nobody really cares about what you post so you might as well just delete it and make a Google Photos account.

Sharon Spaulding, Weekly Columnist: Judy Woodruff from PBS News Hour is a queen for carrying you through all the crazy news of the world from a crazy year. Fun fact: Judy started out college as a mathematics major!