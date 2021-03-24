USG to hold special election for CDO tonight

The Undergraduate Student Government Senate will host a special reelection for the position of Chief Diversity Officer tonight in light of former CDO-Elect B Diaz’s resignation.

According to an email sent by Speaker of the Senate Luis Tascano, a sixth semester junior finance major, a CDO applicant form was posted this past Monday night in advance of the election night.

Toscano said all senate members will receive a meeting agenda outlining all the candidates and their platforms for the upcoming election. It is unclear who is publicly running for the CDO position.

This special reelection comes days after a last-minute judiciary ruling, addressing a contradiction between the USG Constitution and Election Bylaw specifically Bylaw XV, Section 6e, which states “In the event that a candidate resigns or forfeits an elected seat before being sworn in, the runner-up in the candidate’s election shall assume the seat.”

According to a report written by Chief Justice Caleb D. Moore on behalf of the Judiciary, they found “the general concept of giving an election to the runner-up to be undemocratic,” and stated the people’s mandate is “better preserved through a subsequent vote by their Senators, as opposed to a position being given to someone who failed to secure a plurality of votes in the first place.”

When we reached out to Moore on why judiciary changed these bylaws only after B’s resignation, Moore explained the Bylaw XV, Section 6e clause was supposed to be taken out during a previous set of revisions, but judiciary failed to do so.

The voting process for the election requires a two-thirds majority vote via secret ballot for a candidate to be elected, according to Toscano. If no candidate meets a two-thirds majority, an immediate runoff vote will eliminate the candidate with the fewest votes from the available options. Voting will conclude after a candidate has two-thirds majority votes.

The Senate will vote for a new CDO on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.