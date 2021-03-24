UConn shares tentative plans for fall semester

On Tuesday, University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas sent out an email notifying University students and staff of tentative plans for the fall 2021 semester regarding student life, academics and the state of UConn’s reentry program. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

According to the email, the registration process for the fall and summer semesters’ courses are currently underway, and fall semester undergraduate courses are projected to be 93% in person.

“While we have entered the registration process with the goal of offering a more fully in-person academic experience next year than was possible this year, we will be flexible moving forward to support evolving academic needs in our schools and colleges,” the email said. “Moreover, we will be closely monitoring guidance on social distancing, vaccination rates and other public health indicators over the next few months that could affect these levels of in-person experiences.”

UConn also plans to have on-campus housing at approximately 90% capacity for the fall semester, depending on current public health circumstances at that time, according to the email.

“The residential community will continue to plan for holding some bed space for quarantine and isolation should COVID-19 remain present at UConn,” the email said.

UConn also strongly recommends and encourages students to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and plans to offer vaccinations to any returning students for the fall semester, prioritizing residential students, according to the email.

“Regional students will be advised to obtain the vaccine through their medical provider over the course of the summer,” the email said.

UConn is also planning on providing policies that support University employees who are able to achieve better success and flexibility with working from home, and virtual teaching, according to the email.

“…the University is in the process of examining new policies and approaches that may allow for greater flexibility for managers and employees when it comes to remote working in the future – beginning this fall – while ensuring that fair, equitable and consistent criteria can be implemented across the University, balanced with University needs,” the email said.

The University has also convened two committees, the Future of Learning Committee and the Future of Work Committee, in order to plan for short-and-long term impacts of the current pandemic on both individuals and society, according to the email.

“Over the coming weeks and months, these groups will meet to discuss and recommend any number of changes and new approaches the University may adopt as we work to address problems and evolve for the better based on our experience during the pandemic,” the email said.

UConn plans to present its official fall semester re-entry plan toward the end of May, according to the email.

“The University will present its formal fall 2021 re-entry plan during the week of May 24, which will include similarly detailed plans as were adopted prior to the start of the past two academic semesters,” the email said. “We expect these plans will be updated throughout the summer based on circumstances.”