What to Expect for Summer Session 2021

The University of Connecticut recently opened summer session 2021 course registration and students can expect much of the same virtual class experience from the previous fall and current spring semester, according to UConn’s summer session website.

Summer session terms range from a length of three to six weeks beginning in May and ending in August with the first summer session beginning on May 18 and the second session beginning on June 28 according to an FAQ from the website.

There will be a mix of online courses and distance learning courses, with few courses being offered in person.

“Online courses are designed asynchronously which means that the students engage with the course content, with other students and with the instructor, at times that are convenient for them to do so, but within prescribed time-frames and deadlines,” the website said. “Distance learning courses often combine virtual meetings through Webex, Blackboard Collaborate or Microsoft Teams that are synchronous with other content and activities…”

Most lab courses will be taught through distance learning, requiring students to regularly participate and engage with the class. Some courses will have virtual labs and others will require a lab kit to be purchased separately, according to the website.

Many departments are offering high-demand courses during one or more summer sessions that might not have been available to students during the Spring or Fall due to seats being filled for those courses. Some courses will either be held at a regional campus or the Storrs campus.

Financial aid is offered for summer courses if students are enrolled at least half time across the summer term and have completed a FAFSA for the current academic year.

“Some other conditions, including satisfactory academic progress, apply to summer financial aid,” the financial aid section of the website said. “The Office of Financial Aid Services should be contacted directly with any questions about federal aid, loans or other programs for summertime study at financialaid@uconn.edu or by phone at (860) 486-2819.”

Summer housing will also be available to students on a limited basis. Students who are not able to return home or have the inability to live somewhere else for the summer are able to live on campus.

“Students requesting a late stay for the remainder of the spring term who will also need summer housing should request this on the Late Stay Application,” according to the Summer 2021 Housing Information on the Residential Life website.

Students taking classes online, completing an internship or working on campus are not eligible to live on campus. The housing application will be available between March 8 to March 26, the website said.