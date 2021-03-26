ICYMI: 10 killed in supermarket shooting, filibuster debate surfaces again

Tributes surround a police cruiser placed in honor of fallen officer Eric Talley outside the Boulder Police Department Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Officer Talley and 9 others were killed in a shooting at a supermarket on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boulder Shooting

On March 22, a man opened fire in a King Soopers market in Boulder, Colorado, killing ten. Boulder police received reports of a man carrying numerous firearms and a combat vest minutes after the shooter opened fire. Eric Talley, an officer in the Boulder Police Department, was one of the first officers on the scene, and died after exchanging gunfire with the suspect.

According to ABC News, Boulder police were able to injure the shooter in the leg, who surrendered to law enforcement about 50 minutes after the shooting began. Colorado governor Jared Polis, along with former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, offered their condolences to the survivors and those who lost loved ones in the shooting.

“Tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won’t be coming home.” said Polis in a public statement.[Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]According to CNN, the shooter will make his first appearance in court on March 25, facing 10 counts of murder. Investigators are still looking into motives or choice of location to carry out this violent act.

Filibuster Debate

In Congress, Senate Democrats put forward intentions to gut the filibuster, a rule which describes any attempts to block or delay the Senate’s action on a bill, according to the Senate.gov website.

Filibusters are most commonly used by demanding a supermajority vote, or 60 votes in approval, to end debate rather than a simple majority. The general consensus states, the Senate has grown increasingly partisan, so the filibuster has become a much more controversial and effective tool.

While Senate Democrats would require 50 votes to end the filibuster rule, some Democrat senators do not approve of the removal. President Joe Biden was in favor of a “talking filibuster,” where legislation could be delayed for as long as someone could continually talk, according to the Associated Press.

This practice was removed in the mid-20th century, but President Biden said he sees it as a compromise between the Democrats and Republicans instead of an outright end to the filibuster.

Suez Canal Blockage

On Wednesday, a container ship blocked the Suez Canal. The canal, located in Egypt, is one of the most important lanes in global shipping. A report from the Wall Street Journal said it may take multiple weeks to free the ship, which will massively impact global trade and shipping. With 10% of all oil shipping going through the canal, leaders in the energy industry are concerned with fallout from the blockage.