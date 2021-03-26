Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies look to remain undefeated in conference play

2️⃣-0️⃣ weekend so let's collect some Monday awards!



The UConn women’s lacrosse team is riding a two-game winning streak after sweeping an away series with Marquette. Lia LaPrise led the team in scoring last weekend, posting nine goals to go along with four assists against the Golden Eagles. LaPrise picked up Big East Attacker of the Week for her stellar performance, and Sydney Watson also added to her list of accolades, notching her third Big East Midfielder of the Week award this year.

The Huskies (6-2) are on the road again this weekend to take on Butler (0-3) in a two-game conference series. Butler is coming off an underwhelming weekend in which they netted only eight goals across two games against a talented University of Denver squad. The Bulldogs only recorded one goal in the second half in both of the games, and seem to be searching for somebody to step us as their go-to player in the early stages of their season.

Butler will need to spark their offense and cut down on turnovers when they take on the sensational UConn team after they recorded an abysmal 48 turnovers in their series against Denver. The Huskies place their opponents under immense pressure and pounce on miscues, so it is essential for the Bulldogs to minimize their number of turnovers if they want to stay competitive. UConn is averaging 15 goals per game, so Butler will have to dramatically improve their form to match that type of production.

UConn’s top two scorers, Watson and LaPrise, will look to feast on a Butler defense that has allowed 50 goals across three games. The Huskies have played balanced and complete in almost all of their halves this season. Their opponents have only outscored them by more than two goals in a half on two occasions, once against Hofstra and once against UMass. UConn has displayed scintillating offensive strikes and produced huge defensive stops when needed all season long.

The Huskies will look to remain undefeated in Big East play, while the Bulldogs will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season. It will certainly be a tall order for Butler to take down a confident UConn squad, and if the Huskies keep up their fantastic form, they should have little trouble extending their win streak and advancing to 4-0 in conference games this season.