Men’s Soccer Preview: Huskies look for winning result at Seton Hall

UConn strives to return to winning ways after their 1-0 shutout against St. John’s in their clash on the road against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. This will mark the second time both sides have encountered each other this season in their 31-game history.

The Huskies (1-3-1, 0-3-1 Big East) were originally scheduled to play against the Georgetown Hoyas earlier in the week but the game was ultimately cancelled due to concerns of player availability, according to the Big East. The last time UConn and the Pirates (6-1-3, 4-1-2 Big East) faced each other, the full 90 minutes resulted in a 0-0 draw. Despite UConn going down a player in overtime, Morrone Stadium saw a goalless result on March 6.

In their history against each other, UConn holds a 14-13-4 record. On the road, however, they’ve lost eight matches and won three.

UConn will look to get their second win of the season, their first in the conference, following their latest match against St. John’s on March 20, where they recorded their third defeat so far. The last time the Huskies won a match was in their season opener against Sacred Heart with a 3-0 win.

The Huskies should look to play a more aggressive style of soccer if they want to return to winning ways this time around. While their most recent fixtures have started off defensively strong, UConn has struggled to create opportunities in their opponents’ midfield and final third of the pitch. The only chances that have been given to them were from set pieces; very few from open plays. This isn’t to say they should completely abandon their strong defense, however, but after a while it starts to diminish due to its reliance.

Looking at the hosts of the weekend match, Seton Hall is in fairly good form. Winning three of their four fixtures since the March 6 match, their only slip up was in their recent game against Georgetown where it ended in a 1-1 tie. Six of Seton Hall’s players have scored in this time span; the most notable players being JP Marin with a goal and two assists and James Boote with three assists.

Kickoff starts off at 1 p.m. EST at Owen T. Carroll Field.