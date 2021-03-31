Two UConn students arrested after massive weekend off-campus party

Two UConn undergraduate students were arrested after a party off-campus with over 100 people in attendance. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Two University of Connecticut undergraduate students are facing charges after chaos erupted at an indoor off-campus party on Hunting Lodge Road in Mansfield this past weekend.

State police responded to a noise complaint shortly before midnight at the residence and discovered over 100 people at the house, most of whom were not following social distancing or mask-wearing guidelines, according to WFSB.

21-year-old Christian Vitti, who was identified as one of the homeowners, was placed under arrest and is facing charges for violating the governor’s executive orders, interfering and permitting minors to illegally possess alcohol. He was released on $1,000 bond.

A second homeowner, 20-year-old Thomas Bartolotta, was later identified as he was providing sober rides to guests and was issued a written infraction violating the governor’s executive order.

While the party was being dispersed, police said 19-year-old Mikaela Puzzo threw a can of alcohol at one of the troopers, striking him in the back. The trooper was not injured.

Puzzo was later placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor. She was released on $1,000 bond.

“UConn takes the Governor’s Executive Order’s provisions very seriously, and expects students to do the same to help protect the health and safety of its campus communities,” the university said in a press release.