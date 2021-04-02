Men’s Soccer Preview: UConn desperate to get back in win column against Georgetown during home stretch

The 2021 season for the University of Connecticut Men’s Soccer team has been far from celebratory. With Georgetown, the Huskies next opponents, on a winning streak all season, the chances are not looking too good for the UConn Men’s Soccer team. Photo courtesy of UConn Huskies Men’s Soccer webpage.

On Saturday, the UConn men’s soccer team (1-5-1, 0-5-1 Big East) will continue their four-game road trip in an afternoon showdown with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-0-2, 5-0-2 Big East). The Huskies have not won since Feb. 16.

The 2021 season has not gone as the Huskies would have hoped thus far. Longtime head coach Ray Reid took a leave of absence due to personal family matters after their 3-0 opening day win over Sacred Heart and the team has not won since, going 0-5-1 in the span with only one goal scored. It’s been a very challenging season in Storrs, and with only three games remaining, UConn has to get it going in a hurry.

The Huskies do hold a respectable 14-11-4 lifetime record against Georgetown. Unfortunately, that record drops to 4-9-1 when on the road, where Saturday’s game will be played. These teams have not played since 2019.

Meanwhile, Georgetown is in the midst of an excellent campaign, having not lost a game all season. They are out-scoring their opponents 13-4 in seven games. Leading the way for the Hoyas is sophomore midfielder Dante Polvara, who has four goals and nine assists on the season. Slowing down Polvara will be the key to UConn’s defensive game plan.

Saturday’s contest will tip off at 1 p.m. EST.