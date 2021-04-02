UConn Women’s Soccer Preview: Huskies take on a Seton Hall with nothing to lose

University of Connecticut Women’s Soccer team defense, Jaqueline Harnett. On April 3rd, the UConn Huskies will be traveling to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall, looking to extend their winning streak to four games. Photo courtesy of UConn Huskies Women’s Soccer webpage.

The UConn women’s soccer team will travel to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall at the Owen T. Carroll Field on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. The Huskies (7-2-1, 5-2-1 Big East) will look to extend their winning streak to four games, while the Pirates (2-7-0, 1-7-0 Big East) will be hopeful to get a victory in a season that’s all but lost.

Both squads met earlier in the season when UConn hosted Seton Hall at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. It was a night to forget for the Pirates, as they lost 5-0 to the Huskies.

Since then, UConn has only continued to improve. Head coach Margaret Rodriguez’ squad currently sits at No. 2 in the East Division, with undefeated Georgetown at the top. Things aren’t so promising for Pirate head coach Ciara Crinion and her squad, who currently sit in last place in the East Division with only one two wins on the season.

If the Big East tournament were to start today, UConn would be No. 2, which would put the team in a very promising position to win it all. Nevertheless, they can’t take their two remaining games for granted, as Providence is only one game back from the Huskies at No. 3, and is on a one-game winning streak.

For UConn, failure to win either of their final two matches would mean that destiny would not lie in their own hands. While one expects an easy victory for UConn, Seton Hall cannot be taken lightly, as they have nothing to lose; the pressure is all on the Huskies.

The Huskies have limited their opponents to four total goals this season, while their defense has made life easier for goalkeeper Randi Palacios, who has only had to make 33 saves this season. Although that may seem high, the Husky strike force of Yamilee Eveillard, Kess Elmore and Jada Konte have forced 48 total saves out of opposition goalkeepers. Clearly, the backline of Jacqueline Harnett, Melina Couzis, Julia Petrillo and Kara Long have done an excellent job, as Palacios has 15 less saves than opposition goalkeepers.

Forwards Eveillard, Elmore and Isabelle Lynch all lead the team in goals with three. Moreover, Konte has yet to score a goal, but has three assists on the season and has shown to be effective at opening up space for her fellow strikers.

Jessica Mazo has two goals and two assists, and usually serves the outlet on a counter attack, in the hopes that she can play Eveillard, Elmore, or Konte through on goal. Lucy Cappadona has two goals on the season, and can create something out of nothing in a matter of seconds.

Overall, the Pirates will do everything in their power to avoid another thrashing, which means UConn must be ready for an aggressive squad that’s looking for vengeance.