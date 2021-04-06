Rapid Fire: How will UConn be different next Fall, even when we won’t need to practice social distancing?

A person working on a computer. In this instalment of rapid fire the the question, how will UConn be different next fall, will be answered by members of The Daily Campus. Photo by Tim Gouw from Pexels



If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

Today we asked our writers: How will UConn be different next Fall, even when we won’t need to practice social distancing? Here’s what they said:

Harrison Raskin, Opinion Editor: The epidemic of eating alone will still be widely prevalent — dining services will be unable to quell record use of takeout containers and Tupperware.

Jacob Ningen: One thing I hope will come out of this is that the familiarity with Zoom will enable greater collaboration between Universities because meetings will not be restricted by the cost of plane tickets. Like Phineas Fogg points out, the world will get smaller and bigger simultaneously.

Anika Veeraraghav, Associate Opinion Editor: I’m really hoping that professors will continue with online, open-note exams. It’s been nice not having to stress as much and not lose sleep over every single exam.

Kate Lee: I’m hoping that this past year has increased cultural acceptance of sweatpants. Quarantine may come and go, but comfort is forever.

Samara Karow: There will be a gradual influx of students using their UPasses. Some students need to commute to school, but there will be a lingering fear of catching COVID-19 in close quarters.